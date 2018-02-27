Anastasios Leventis, non-executive director of soda maker Coca-Cola, disposed of 100,000 ordinary shares in the firm on Tuesday, pocketing almost £2.5m in the process. Leventis, also a director of Alpheus Group, a private asset management company overseeing assets for private clients and charitable foundations, sold the shares at a price of 2,467.25p for a total of £2,467,245.86. Coca-Cola posted a better-than-expected quarterly profit and sales report on 14 February, after increased sales of ...

