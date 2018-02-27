Books on Self-Help and Spirituality Figure Prominently in LibraryBub's Selection for March

LOS ANGELES, February 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

LibraryBub considers it a privilege to be able to assist librarians with the selection of outstanding books from the independent publishing sector. The March list of remarkable titles by self-publishing authors appears below. These books have been well-received by readers and critics alike. Many are currently Amazon best sellers in their categories and have won awards within the sector.

LibraryBub CEO, Alinka Rutkowska, finds the imagination and determination of self-publishing authors inspiring. Often she sees huge potential in the authors who submit books for LibraryBub's consideration each month and she offers them words of encouragement. Many of those authors come to LibraryBub feeling dispirited or frustrated, not knowing how they can promote their books to the vast library sector. Bestselling author Nora Roberts views librarians to be "an essential and vital bridge to the reader." She celebrates the fact that librarians, "as book lovers," "introduce readers to books every day." If librarians are bridge builders, LibraryBub takes on the role of highway construction to connect the scattered authors of the independent publishing sector with those bridges.

Here is March's selection by category:

FICTION:

Literature & Fiction

Susceptible Heart by S. A. Mead (ISBN: 978-1627472418)

Unrest: a coming-of-age story beneath the Alborz Mountains by Sandra Ann Heath (ISBN: 978-0996551717)

Mystery & Thriller

The Boat Man (Book One of the Reed & Billie series) by Dustin Stevens (ISBN: 978-1515956754)

Death on Canvas (Book One of the Jessie O'Bourne Art Mystery series) by Mary Ann Cherry (ISBN: 978-1523829118)

Jack of Hearts (Book Seven of the Detective Jack Stratton mystery-thriller series) by Christopher Greyson (ISBN: 978-1683990734)

Paper, Scissors, Death (Book One of the Kiki Lowenstein Mystery series) by Joanna Campbell Slan (ISBN: 978-1543022360)

Romance

The Chainmakers by Helen Spring (ISBN: 978-0595447657)

Looking for Love (Book One of the True Love Romance series) by Cindee Bartholomew (ISBN: 978-1977771551)

Science Fiction & Fantasy

Compostela (Book Twenty of the Tesseracts series) edited by Spider Robinson and James Alan Gardner (ISBN: 978-1770531482)

Young Adult

Crossroads and the Dominion of Four by C. Toni Graham (ISBN: 978-1504391610)

Children's

Stranded on Thin Ice by Sharon CassanoLochman (ISBN: 978-1944878689)

NON-FICTION:

Arts & Photography

On Suspiria and Beyond: a conversation with cinematographer Luciano Tovoli edited by Piercesare Stagni and Valentina Valente (ISBN: 978-1909088214)

Biographies & Memoirs

And Then I Am Gone: a walk with Thoreau by Mathias B. Freese (ISBN: 978-1627875387)

Brave and Funny Memories of WWII by a P-38 Fighter Pilot by Lyndon Shubert (ISBN: 978-0983576105)

Business

Dare to Be the Change by Annella Metoyer (ISBN: 978-1627472487)

How to Crush Social Media in Only 2 Minutes a Day: Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Kred, Goodreads, LinkedIn by Ndeye Labadens (ISBN: 978-1981260058)

Computers & Technology

Explain the Cloud like I'm 10 by Todd Hoff (ISBN: 978-0979707117)

Health & Fitness

Dancing with Elephants: mindfulness training for those living with dementia (Book One of the How to Die Smiling series) by Jarem Sawatsky (ISBN: 978-0995324206)

Religion and Spirituality

Legends of the Grail: stories of Celtic goddesses by Ayn Cates Sullivan (ISBN: 978-0988453784)

Liberating Inner Eve: a reflective journey for women by Bozena Zawisz (ISBN: 978-1512791457)

Spiritual Verse Today: God's Light (Book One of the Spiritual Verse Today series) by Sharon CassanoLochman (ISBN: 978-1944878948)

Self-Help

Did I Say Never? by Kim Nugent (ISBN: 978-1627470780)

Wheels of Wisdom: life lessons for the restless spirit by Tim Bishop and Debbie Bishop (ISBN: 978-0985624866)

Travel

African Memories: travels to the interior of Africa (Book Two of the Travels and Adventures series) by Ndeye Labadens (ISBN: 978-1520180359)

European Memories: travels and adventures through 15 countries (Book Four of the Travels and Adventures series) by Ndeye Labadens (ISBN: 978-1976762093)

USA Today bestselling author S. McPherson was "thrilled" that she decided to put her book forward for the LibraryBub program. She says that it "has led to incredible exposure".

