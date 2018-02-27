Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Published Form 20-F for the Fiscal Year 2017

BAD HOMBURG, GERMANY / ACCESSWIRE / February 27, 2018 / Fresenius Medical Care, the world's largest provider of dialysis products and services, announced that it has filed the annual report 2017 under form 20-F with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The report is available at the company's website, www.freseniusmedicalcare.com, in the "Investors" section as well as at the SEC's website, www.sec.gov.

A hard copy of Fresenius Medical Care's annual report on form 20-F including the complete audited financial statements may be obtained from the company free of charge upon request to the company's Investor Relations department by email at ir@fmc-ag.com.

Fresenius Medical Care is the world's largest provider of products and services for individuals with renal diseases of which around 3.2 million patients worldwide regularly undergo dialysis treatment. Through its network of 3,752 dialysis clinics, Fresenius Medical Care provides dialysis treatments for 320,960 patients around the globe. Fresenius Medical Care is also the leading provider of dialysis products such as dialysis machines or dialyzers. Along with the core business, the company focuses on expanding the range of related medical services in the field of Care Coordination. Fresenius Medical Care is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (FME) and on the New York Stock Exchange (FMS).

