

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Levi Sanders, the son of Senator Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., announced Tuesday he is running for Congress in New Hampshire's 1st District.



'This is a unique opportunity to listen to the hard working men and women of New Hampshire about the issues that matter to them,' Sanders said in a statement.



Sanders, who has worked as a legal services analyst, joins a crowded Democratic field in the race to replace retiring Congresswoman Carol Shea-Porter, D-N.H.



A report from CNN described New Hampshire's 1st District as one of the nation's most competitive open-seat races in the 2018 midterms.



While Sanders is running as a Democrat unlike his Independent father, the two men have very similar policy ideas.



The younger Sanders called for a 'Medicare For All' healthcare system, free college tuition, an increased minimum wage, and equal pay for women.



'For over 17 years, I have represented the working class who have been beaten up by the system,' Sanders said. 'It is time to demand that we have a system which represents the 99% and not the 1% who have never had it so good.'



He added, 'This campaign is about each and everyone of us, who strive each and everyday, to make this great state and country a better place in which to live.'



