The "Vietnam Centrifugal Pumps Market By Type (Submersible, Multi Stage, Single Stage, Axial Mixed, Others), By Pump Category, By End Use, By Function, By Market Source, By Sales Channel, Competition Forecast Opportunities, 2012-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
According to the report, the Vietnam centrifugal pumps market is projected to reach around 350 million by 2022, on account of increasing demand for safe and potable water in the country.
Moreover, government initiatives towards rain water harvesting plants, increasing number of industrial and residential construction projects, and growing demand for centrifugal pumps from industries including oil gas, chemical, power, food beverages, etc., is anticipated to fuel Vietnam centrifugal pumps market in the coming years. Growth is also expected on account of surging demand for energy saving and digitized centrifugal pumps in the country.
Some of the major players in Vietnam centrifugal pumps market are Grundfos Vietnam Co., Ltd., KSB Vietnam Co., Ltd., EBARA Vietnam Pump Company Limited, WILO Vietnam Co. Ltd, Sulzer, ITT INC., Allweiler GmbH, NetzSch Vietnam Co., Ltd., Hai Duong Pump Manufacturing Joint Stock Company, Calpeda, etc.
The report discusses the following aspects of centrifugal pumps market in Vietnam:
- Centrifugal Pumps Market Size, Share Forecast
- Segmental Analysis By Type (Submersible, Multi Stage, Single Stage, Axial Mixed, Others), By Pump Category, By End Use, By Function, By Market Source, By Sales Channel
- Competitive Analysis
- Changing Market Trends Emerging Opportunities
Key Topics Covered:
1. Product Overview
2. Research Methodology
3. Executive Summary
4. Vietnam Centrifugal Pumps Market Outlook
5. Vietnam Submersible Pumps Market Outlook
6. Vietnam Single Stage Centrifugal Pumps Market Outlook
7. Vietnam Multi Stage Centrifugal Pumps Market Outlook
8. Vietnam Axial Mixed Pumps Market Outlook
9. Market Dynamics
10. Market Trends Developments
11. Trade Dynamics
12. List of Major Channel Partners
13. Value Channel Analysis
14. Policy Regulatory Landscape
15. Competitive Landscape
16. Strategic Recommendations
