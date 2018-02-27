

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - After initially moving to the downside, shares of Discovery Communications (DISCA) have turned higher over the course of the trading day on Tuesday. Discovery is currently up by 4.3 percent after reaching its best intraday level in seven months.



The advance by Discovery comes after the television network operator reported better than expected fourth quarter results and received Justice Department clearance for its acquisition of Scripps Networks Interactive (SNI).



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX