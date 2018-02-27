Technavio's latest market research report on the global advanced wound care market provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook from 2018-2022. Technaviodefines an emerging trend as a factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

According to Technavio analysts, the global advanced wound care market will grow at a CAGR of approximately 6% during the forecast period. The growing prevalence of acute and chronic wounds is a major factor driving the market's growth.

The growing prevalence of acute wounds such as surgical and traumatic wounds (abrasion, puncture, laceration, incision) and chronic wounds (venous ulcers, diabetic ulcers, and pressure ulcers) across the globe and the increase in aging population are anticipated to increase the demand for advanced wound care devices.

In this report, Technavio highlights the increasing demand for combination dressings as one of the key emerging trends driving the global advanced wound care market:

Increasing demand for combination dressings

Antimicrobial agents such as silver, iodine, and honey are gradually becoming popular in the global advanced wound care market. Many advanced wound dressings have been incorporating antimicrobial agents to improve the outcomes of wound treatments. These dressings comprise of two or more types of chemical and physical properties to certify optimum functionality. These dressings are versatile and convenient to use in both partial and full-thickness wounds. Several end-users are increasingly choosing combination dressings because of their various advantages such as easy availability and ease-of-use. These dressings combine physically distinct components into a single dressing to provide multiple wound care functions such as absorption, adhesion, and protection from bacteria.

"Silver alginate, silver collagen, silver hydrogel, and silver hydrofiber dressings are the most commonly used combination dressings for burn treatment. Silver agents are combined into fibers to create highly absorbent alginate wound dressings that have microbial properties. The antimicrobial efficacy of silver combined with the highly absorbent characteristics of alginate assist in reducing the wound's microbial bioburden. These dressings help prevent bacterial infection in chronic wounds," says a senior analyst at Technavio for research on orthopedics and medical devices

Hydrogel dressings are also being combined with silver microbial agents. These dressings absorb a small amount of wound exudate and provide moisture in the wound site, thereby preventing infections. A hydrofiber dressing containing silver is also administered in conjunction with a hyaluronan gel containing zinc to promote wound healing, protect against infections, and create a suitable environment for wound healing.

Global advanced wound care market segmentation

This market research report segments the global advanced wound care market into the following products (advanced wound dressings, wound therapy devices, and wound care biologics), end-users (hospitals and clinics and ASCs), and key regions (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA).

The advanced wound dressings segment dominated the market, accounting for a share of almost 53%. It was followed by the wound therapy devices segment in terms of market share.

In 2017, the Americas led the global advanced wound care market, contributing a share of almost 46%. This was because of the high prevalence of acute and chronic wounds, the high adoption of technologically advanced wound care products, the availability of advanced healthcare infrastructure, and increased healthcare expenditure in this region.

