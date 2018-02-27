Sri Aiyaswamy - Discusses Current Strategic Marketing Trends

SAN JOSE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / February 27, 2018 / Marketing has always been a critical ingredient for business success but also a persistent challenge for brands. Crafting comprehensive, effective, and measurable campaigns has only grown in complexity due to technological advances, which have, in turn, spawned new communication channels, altered consumer behaviors, and brought new marketing concepts into existence. While the factors determining success vary across industries, it has become evident that technology must underpin all marketing efforts if a brand is to stay relevant in the digital age, as noted by entrepreneur and technology consulting expert Sri Aiyaswamy. Nearly every survey in the industry arrives at this conclusion, with participants invariably placing Big Data, artificial intelligence (AI), virtual reality (VR), machine learning, and interactive content at the top of their priorities list. At the same time, brands have to appeal to consumers who are mobile-focused, social media-enamored, and experience-fixated.

Big Data and AI are undoubtedly among the most important developments in recent decades, with their impact now also keenly felt in marketing. A recent study conducted by Smart Insights showed marketers placing Big Data at number two when asked to select the single trend that will have the most notable commercial effect on operations in 2018, either theirs or their clients'. Right behind it came AI and machine learning, which are also seen as facilitators of Big Data adoption by small and medium-sized enterprises. These technologies have come to be regarded as critical for promoting engagement as they allow brands to target the right audience and personalize their marketing message while deploying innovative tools such as live chatbots. Moreover, AI and machine learning are the pillars of automation, which is arguably one of the dominant trends in virtually every industry.

While traditional advertising is nowhere near becoming extinct, the truth is that marketing campaigns nowadays revolve around digital platforms, Sri Aiyaswamy says. The explosion in mobile and social media use has forced brands to adapt to a reality governed by new rules. Relevant and high-quality content remains at the core of successful marketing, but it now has to conform to different tenets: social media has prompted a rethink of ad formats and overall strategies. In order to register with users and hold their attention in an over-saturated environment, marketers are turning to interactive, user-generated, or voice-optimized content, as well as influencer networks and individual communication.

An entrepreneur with a passion for sales and marketing, Sri Aiyaswamy holds an MS degree in Computer Science and has dedicated more than 20 years to developing her expertise in IT management and business consulting. Starting in 2000, she has been serving as VP of Client Services at Strataserv, a California-based company specializing in enterprise resource planning (ERP) solutions.

