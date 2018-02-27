The global air filter market is expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 4% during the period 2018-2022, according to a new market research study by Technavio

The report presents a comprehensive research of the global air filter market by end-user that includes HVAC, industrial, and automotive. The report also determines the geographic breakdown of the market in terms of detailed analysis and impact, which includes key geographies such as APAC, the Americas, and EMEA.

Market driver: growth in automotive sector

The automotive sector is one of the key end-user industries for the global air filter market. Automobiles powered by fossil fuels have two types of air filters, including cabin air filter and engine air filter. The cabin air filter is used to remove the potentially harmful particles entering the cabin. It aids in filtering out dust particles or pollen floating around in the air and makes the cabin air cleaner. The engine air filters capture the particulate matter and restrict their entry into the engine cylinders, therefore reducing the scope for oil contamination and mechanical wear.

Market trend: increasing demand for washable and reusable filters

There has been an increasing consumer preference for greener alternatives that has led to an increase in the use of reusable filters. Reusable filters provide high indoor air quality and contribute less to the landfill wastes. Previously, most air filters were replaced after a year or as per the use. This has resulted in environmental issues as large quantities of wastes were generated.

The washable or reusable filters are a sustainable option as they can be cleaned or washed when the filter is filled with dust or other particulates. For example, in the hotel industry, air quality is given high importance. Most HVAC systems have air filters that need replacement after six months, as the air quality is highly dependent on air filters. Due to the increasing adoption of washable or reusable filters, air filters can be cleaned or washed every three months and can be used for a longer period. Though this will decrease the replacement demand, it is a more environment-friendly option.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio fortools and components research, "Washable air filters are primarily used for marine applications such as boats and swamp coolers. Washable air filters prove to be highly beneficial in preventing microbial growth. This advantage of washable air filters makes it suitable for moist environment applications."

Market challenge: increasing demand for electric cars

The sale of electric vehicles is increasing across the globe since 2014 due to the increasing environmental concerns, technological advances, and stringent regulations. Almost all countries globally are propelling the growth of electric vehicles by providing tax benefits, free charging facilities, and additional tax savings for buyers.

