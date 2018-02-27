

ATLANTA (dpa-AFX) - Georgia's Lt. Governor Casey Cagle has threatened to 'kill' any proposed tax break for Delta Airlines unless the carrier reverses its decision to sever a partnership with the National Rifle Association.



'I will kill any tax legislation that benefits @Delta unless the company changes its position and fully reinstates its relationship with @NRA. Corporations cannot attack conservatives and expect us not to fight back,' Cagle tweeted.



'Discriminating against law-abiding gun owners will not solve the problem,' he added. He also asked corporations to 'donate a portion of profits to mental health treatments and school safety initiatives,' instead of cutting ties with NRA. National Rifle Association of America is an American nonprofit organization that advocates for gun rights.



Atlanta-based Delta Airlines had earlier discontinued a discount program for NRA members after public outrage over a recent high school shooting in Parkland, Florida.



'Delta is reaching out to the National Rifle Association to let it know we will be ending its contract for discounted rates through our group travel program,' Delta had said in a statement. 'We will be requesting that the NRA remove our information from its website.'



The state of Georgia is considering a bill that includes a provision to exempt Delta's purchases of jet fuel from the state sales tax, which could lead saving of nearly $40 million for the airline.



The airline is among several big corporations that have cut discounts for NRA members in recent days, including Alamo, Avis, Enterprise, Hertz and First National Bank, Symantec, MetLife and others.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX