Talari Networks innovator of the industry's most reliable failsafe SD-WAN solutions announced on the company's 10th anniversary of shipping product that it had achieved record new customer account growth of 175% quarter-over-quarter. As organizations increasingly focus on re-architecting obsolete Wide-Area Network (WAN) topologies with software-defined solutions amid an emerging digital transformation imperative, many of the world's most diverse and challenging IT infrastructures have turned to Talari for its 'failsafe' SD-WAN solutions. This includes four of the top 10 legal institutions globally, and three of the largest metro EMS-911 and public safety unified contact centers by call volume.

Additionally, Talari achieved record growth and market traction in 2017 across several categories including: 50 new channel partners and 75 percent sell-through with VARs, systems integrators and MSPs; 98 percent renewals on existing business; and organic product revenue growth of 67 percent.

Customer and Market Momentum Across Industries

Talari provides the only failsafe SD-WAN technology to deliver real-time application performance predictability to the widest range of business-critical apps like VoIP and web/video-conferencing running in hybrid private data centers and public clouds, including Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure and VMware Vsphere. Last year, the company experienced significant growth across many key verticals, including financial services, manufacturing, banking, legal and government in North America and Europe.

"Software-defined wide area network (SD-WAN) solutions have only been commercially available for a few years, but the technology's ability to address pressing enterprise networking needs has led to remarkable growth," according to a forecast from International Data Corporation (IDC) that estimates worldwide SD-WAN infrastructure and services revenues will see a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 70% and reach $8 billion in 2021.

IHS Markit reports that the SD-WAN market opportunity is projected to reach $3.3 billion in software and appliance revenue to SD-WAN vendors in 2021. This explosive growth is being driven by the digital transformation that enterprises and service providers are deploying throughout the world. Mobility, cloud and distributed workforces add to workloads, placing greater stress on existing private networks that lack the flexibility and lower costs that can be better achieved through aggregating broadband Internet links and intelligently routing packets via dedicated SD-WAN conduits.

Progressive Technology Innovation

In addition to significant customer expansion in 2017, Talari continued its rapid pace of innovation with several product and technology enhancements, including:

APN 7.0 (Adaptive Path Networking) , the SD-WAN platform that provides centralized intelligence for the entire Talari fabric, in which any Talari appliance or client node can be designated as the Controller, or the Network Control Node (NCN).

, the SD-WAN platform that provides centralized intelligence for the entire Talari fabric, in which any Talari appliance or client node can be designated as the Controller, or the Network Control Node (NCN). Cloud Security Gateway: Talari introduced Internet breakout tunnels to the Zscaler secure cloud gateway with one active tunnel per Talari SD-WAN node.

Talari introduced Internet breakout tunnels to the Zscaler secure cloud gateway with one active tunnel per Talari SD-WAN node. WAN Optimization Integration: Talari SD-WAN solutions now provide native support for core WAN-optimization features, such as data compression and deduplication of data, in addition to congestion controls.

Talari SD-WAN solutions now provide native support for core WAN-optimization features, such as data compression and deduplication of data, in addition to congestion controls. 3 New Products: Talari introduced three new SD-WAN appliances: Talari appliance E1000: Designed for medium to large-branch locations, delivering up to 2 Gbps full-duplex across multiple WAN links. Talari appliance E100: Supports smaller data centers, larger branch offices and medium-sized remote offices, with 200Mbps bandwidth performance. Talari shipped more E100 appliances in Q417 than any other product in the history of the company. Talari appliance E50 is an easy-to-deploy and operate multi-service WAN Edge physical appliance to connect small branch-office locations such as retail or mobile sites.

Talari introduced three new SD-WAN appliances: New User Interface: Modernized graphical user interface with new dashboard tools that provide summarized efficiency data and single click-through to jump directly to any area of interest in the enterprise SD-WAN fabric.

Recognition

In 2017, Talari gained industry recognition from technology, networking and industry analysts, media, channels and others, including:

CRN Top 10 SDN Technologies

ONUG Fall Innovator Demonstrator

Gartner WAN-Edge Market Guide

Avant Communications Master Agent Selection

Tech Data Tier I Distributor Selection

Executive Quotes

"2017 was the year Talari failsafe innovation and market demand intersected at the original vision of SD-WAN, in which we're recognized as the trusted technology partner for our customers and channel," said Patrick Sweeney, CEO, Talari. "With rising demand for our WAN-edge capabilities, it's clear CIOs and network infrastructure architects overseeing some of the world's most complex networks see a new opportunity for their edge network and cloud connectivity services. Talari's goal is to continue building on our heritage as the original SD-WAN innovator with accelerated momentum and technology leadership evolving into the new network resiliency and application reliability foundation for every business."

"Talari SD-WAN solutions provide real-time network traffic intelligence to help staff keep over 500 pieces of equipment on the road with the highest levels of safety," said Terry Kin, VP of IT for All Aboard America Holdings, the 5th largest Motorcoach services provider in the U.S. "All Aboard America's culture of safety is embedded in everything we do, from our driver training, DOT ratings, and most importantly the use of technology that is optimized by Talari to monitor driver's safety habits and maintenance programs."

"Working closely with Talari over the last year, Avant has become a leader in channel sales of SD-WAN, tripling our agents' SD-WAN revenue and helping the market to understand and appreciate competitive differentiation," said Drew Lydecker, President of AVANT Communications. "Talari's unique ability to win in SD-WAN for voice and UCaaS, combined with Avant's best-in-class sales enablement platform and agent domain expertise, make for a powerful combination to accelerate SD-WAN channel sales even further in 2018."

