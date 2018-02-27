ZenFone 5Z, ZenFone 5 and ZenFone 5Q revealed at the Italian Pavilion highlighting new artificial intelligence features, all-screen designs and flagship dual-camera systems

ASUS CEO Jerry Shen today unveiled the all-new ZenFone 5 Series at a special event in the Italian Pavilion at MWC 2018 in Barcelona, Spain.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180227006304/en/

ASUS ZenFone 5 Series (Photo: Business Wire)

The lineup includes the ZenFone 5Z and the ZenFone 5, exciting high-performance 6.2-inch dual-camera smartphones that are the first ever ZenFone models to harness the power of artificial intelligence (AI), and which feature all-screen displays with a 90% screen-to-body ratio in a remarkably compact size that's comparable to a standard 5.5-inch smartphone. The ZenFone 5Z which starts at just $499 is a high-performance version of the ZenFone 5 powered by the latest flagship Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 Mobile Platform with the Qualcomm Artificial Intelligence Engine (AIE), featuring 6GB of RAM and 64GB of storage for breathtaking performance and accelerated AI experiences. The ZenFone 5 is the first smartphone available worldwide to be powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 Mobile Platform.

The ZenFone 5Q (introduced onstage at MWC as the ZenFone 5 Lite, but available in the North America as the ZenFone 5Q) is a stylish 6-inch smartphone featuring a premium true four-camera system, with a high-resolution camera and a 120° wide-angle camera at both front and rear.

"We embarked on the ZenFone project four years ago with the idea to create empowering luxury for everyone to enjoy," said Mr. Shen. "Today, the ZenFone 5 Series is the most intelligent ZenFone series ever, utilizing advanced AI algorithms and big-data analytics to provide users with a unique slate of intelligent camera, communication and convenience features."

Joining Mr. Shen on-stage for the announcement, Qualcomm President Cristiano Amon commented, "We are excited to continue to work with ASUS to bring the latest advancements in mobile to consumers with the ZenFone 5 Series. Powered by powerful Snapdragon Mobile Platforms, ZenFone 5Z (Snapdragon 845 with the AIE) and ZenFone 5 (Snapdragon 636) will support superior user experiences that include dual cameras and artificial intelligence."

Following the press event, OK Go a multi-award-winning rock band from the US, whose honors include a GRAMMY performed live at the after party. OK Go has joined in partnership with ASUS to work on the ZenFone 5 marketing campaign.

In addition to the products unveiled on stage, the brand-new ZenFone Max M1 smartphone and the ASUS NovaGo always-connected laptop were also showcased in the demo area.

ZenFone 5Z and ZenFone 5

The ZenFone 5Z is an exciting next-generation 6.2-inch, dual-camera smartphone that comes with a beautiful all-screen display featuring a 90% screen-to-body ratio, packed in a 5.5-inch body size. It's the first-ever ZenFone model to harness the power of the latest Snapdragon 845 Mobile Platform with AIE, featuring a 3rd Generation AI platform that includes the Hexagon 685 Vector DSP, Adreno 630 Graphics, and Kryo 385 CPU. The ZenFone 5Z also benefits from the Snapdragon X20 Gigabit LTE modem, delivering speeds that surpass the gigabit barrier for a 'wireless fiber' experience, as well as integrated 2x2 802.11ac Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 5 for ultra-low-power wireless earbuds. The high-performance ZenFone 5Z comes with 6GB of RAM and 64GB of storage, offering breathtaking performance combined with outstanding energy efficiency for long-lasting battery life.

The ZenFone 5 features an exquisitely crafted design, an amazing dual-camera system, and is powered by the latest Snapdragon 636 Mobile Platform. Both the ZenFone 5 and ZenFone 5Z feature intelligent dual-camera systems that adapt and learn, delivering perfect photos every time. Equipped with the latest flagship Sony IMX363 sensor with large 1.4µm pixels, an f/1.8 wide-aperture lens, a 120° wide-angle secondary camera, four-axis optical image stabilization (OIS) and AI-enhanced camera features including AI Scene Detection for 16 different scenes and objects, AI Photo Learning, Real-time Portrait and Real-time Beautification the ZenFone 5Z and ZenFone 5 encourage creativity and free the user to concentrate on the subject rather than the camera.

ZenFone 5Q

The ZenFone 5Q is a stylish 6-inch smartphone featuring a premium true four-camera system with high-resolution and wide-angle cameras at both front and rear. The ZenFone 5Q removes the limits on photographic creativity, with a high-resolution main camera 20MP Sony at the front, 16MP at the rear and, uniquely, a secondary 120° wide-angle camera at both front and rear. Unlike rival systems, each camera works independently every time for perfect selfies, group selfies (wefies), landscapes, portraits or groups shots. The 6-inch Full HD+ IPS display has a Full View 18:9 aspect ratio and an ultraslim bezel, making the pocket-friendly ZenFone 5Q as compact as a standard-aspect-ratio 5.5-inch phone. Powered by the Snapdragon 630 Mobile Platform, the ZenFone 5Q combines incredible performance, optimized power efficiency and a 3300mAh battery with advanced security and convenience features including NFC, triple-slot SIM/microSD card holder, rapid face unlock and fingerprint recognition for a complete smartphone experience.

ZenFone Max M1

The ZenFone Max M1 is the latest model in the new ZenFone Max Series renowned for its high battery capacities. The ZenFone Max M1 has a 5.5-inch full-view display in an amazingly compact body that's no larger than many standard 5-inch smartphones, yet comes packed with a high-capacity 4000mAh battery.

With its expanded viewing area, compact size, dual rear cameras (one wide-angle), and convenient fingerprint-based unlocking, the ZenFone Max M1 offers a class-leading combination of features designed to encompass all life's adventures. The ZenFone Max M1 has the stamina to go the distance, and lets photo-lovers see the bigger picture with a wider range of creative options all in a stylish metallic-finished design that's ergonomic and comfortable to hold.

ASUS NovaGo

The ASUS NovaGo is the world's first Gigabit LTE-capable laptop designed for truly connected mobility, providing users with an always-on, always-connected experience. This ultrathin and light convertible laptop is powered by the Snapdragon 835 Mobile PC Platform, and features a Snapdragon X16 Gigabit LTE modem for download speeds up to 3-7 times faster than average broadband speeds, and has integrated 2x2 11ac Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 5 support. It has up to a 22-hour battery life with over 30 days of modern standby. Quick-charge functionality gives the NovaGo up to five hours of battery life from a 15-minute charge.

The NovaGo is a new breed of laptop designed for the tech-savvy user who is aware of the new and exciting always on, always connected possibilities. It provides familiar Windows experiences plus new features such as Windows Ink, Windows Hello and Cortana with blazing-fast connectivity and exceptional on-the-go power efficiency.

PRODUCT IMAGES AND ADDITIONAL ANNOUNCEMENTS

https://tinyurl.com/asus-mwc2018

AVAILABILITY PRICING

Please contact your local ASUS representative for further information.

ASUS at Mobile World Congress 2018: If you are interested in meeting with ASUS, and checking out the ZenFone 5 Series or the ASUS NovaGo at Mobile World Congress, please reach out to the press contacts listed below.

RELATED PRESS RELEASES:

ASUS Unveils the All-New ZenFone 5 Series at MWC 2018

ASUS Announces the Brand-New ZenFone 5Z

ASUS Announces the All-New ZenFone 5

ASUS Announces the ZenFone 5Q

ASUS Announces ZenFone Max M1

ASUS Announces NovaGo with Qualcomm and Microsoft

ASUS ZenFone Max Plus M1 Now Available

About ASUS

ASUS is one of Fortune magazine's World's Most Admired Companies, and is dedicated to creating products for today and tomorrow's smart life. Our comprehensive portfolio includes Zenbo, ZenFone, ZenBook and a range of IT devices and components, along with AR, VR and IoT. ASUS employs more than 16,000 people worldwide and over 5,000 world-class R&D talents. Driven by innovation and committed to quality, the company won 4,511 awards and earned approximately US$13 billion of revenue in 2017.

Qualcomm, and Snapdragon, Hexagon, Adreno, and Kryo are trademarks of Qualcomm Incorporated, registered in the United States and other countries.

Qualcomm Snapdragon, Qualcomm Artificial Intelligence Engine, Qualcomm Hexagon, Qualcomm Adreno, and Qualcomm Kryo are products of Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. and/or its subsidiaries.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180227006304/en/

Contacts:

ASUS

Randall Grilli

Director of Media Relations

Randall_Grilli@asus.com

or

Nick Mijuskovic

Technical Marketing Manager

Nick_Mijuskovic@asus.com