Technavio market research analysts forecast the global game development software market to grow at a CAGR of over 4% during the period 2018-2022, according to their latest report.

This market research report segments the global game development software market based on platform (game engine, audio engine, gaming tools, and physics engine) and key regions (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA).

The Americas dominated the global game development software market, accounting for a share of more than 45% in 2017. One of the main reasons behind the Americas' dominance is the high demand for game development software in the US. APAC was the second largest market with high revenue generation from countries such as China, South Korea, Japan, Australia, and India in 2017.

In this report, Technavio analysts highlight the rise in video game streaming as a key factor contributing to the growth of the global game development software market:

Rise in video game streaming

Video streaming is the process of sending or broadcasting video and audio content over the Internet and then played immediately by the viewer without the content being saved to the viewer's hard drive. Video streaming games include sending the video and audio of live gameplay. Video game streaming is a growing market and there is an increase in the number of video game streaming service providers across the globe. Improved bandwidth across the world has increased the number of video game streamers in the market. The emergence of advanced mobile networks such as 4G and 5G is making it easier for more customers to use smartphones and stream games from anywhere.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio for enterprise application, "Another factor contributing to the growth of video game streaming is the availability of games with higher fps. The increase in frame rates is becoming increasingly popular in video games. Increased frame rates make the motion crisp and support slow-motion replays. Frame rates from 60 fps-80 fps and higher result in clearer and smoother videos. High frame rates have increased the visual effects of streaming video games. This has led to an increase in the viewership for the video game streaming software market."

The role of game development software providers is to provide optimizations in the games meant for live streaming. Live streaming games should be immersive with good animations and should be able to support online play smoothly.

