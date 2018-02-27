

CHICAGO (dpa-AFX) - Air plane maker Boeing has reached a new deal worth $3.9 billion with President Donald Trump for new Air Force One.



'Boeing is proud to build the next generation of Air Force One, providing American Presidents with a flying White House at outstanding value to taxpayers. President Trump negotiated a good deal on behalf of the American people,' Boeing tweeted.



'President Trump has reached an informal deal with Boeing on a fixed price contract for the new Air Force One Program,' a White House spokesman said, according to CNBC. 'Thanks to the President's negotiations, the contract will save the taxpayers more than $1.4 Billion.'



The deal between the Trump administration and Boeing is expected to total $3.9 billion.



According to CNBC, the two planes were originally supposed to be sold to Russia, however, the deal fell through, and the US Air Force acquired the aircraft at a slightly discounted price. The planes never left U.S. soil, the Air Force said.



In December 2016, Trump had complained about the $4 billion-plus projected cost of building a new Air Force One plane.



'Boeing is building a brand new 747 Air Force One for future presidents, but costs are out of control, more than $4 billion. Cancel order!' Trump had tweeted then.



Meanwhile, the White House is claiming that this new deal has savings worth over $1 billion from the original estimate of $5 billion.



