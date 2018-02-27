Casa Systems, Inc.: Casa Systems Announces Key Customer Deployments at Telefónica Spain, China Mobile and Tier 1 North American Mobile Network Operator

ANDOVER, Mass., Feb. 27, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA), a leading provider of end-to-end network infrastructure technology solutions for wireline and wireless networks today announced deployments with key service providers including Telefónica Spain, China Mobile and a Tier 1 North American mobile network operator (MNO).

China Mobile (CMCC), a global top three wireless service provider with nearly 850 million subscribers, is utilizing Casa's technology to provide connectivity services for enterprise and residential customers. CMCC, working in conjunction with Datang Mobile, was looking for a way to provide 4G connectivity services for enterprise and residential customers. The operator selected Casa's small cell agnostic Axyom Small Cell Core based on its ability to provide a highly scalable solution for densifying its cellular networks in a cost-effective compact footprint as well as its flexible architecture for the secure transport of small cell traffic. Axyom sits at the network edge and provides China Mobile with plug and play convenience, self-optimizing and self-healing efficiency, and secure backhaul for its deployed network of small cell access points.

Casa also announced that Telefónica Spain is deploying Casa's 4G Apex Small Cells and Small Cell management solution to improve in-building quality of service and coverage for residential customers. Telefónica's fixed, mobile and broadband networks reach 349 million commercial and residential access points around the world, most notably across Europe and increasingly throughout Latin America. Telefónica is now focused on expanding the density of its mobile network to accommodate the growing wave of new devices and applications and ensure an optimal subscriber experience. By leveraging small cells in its network strategy, Telefónica will increase network capacity and availability for increasingly demanding customers who are connecting more and consuming more data.

"Our goal is to provide our subscribers with the best possible user experience and to do this, it means our networks must have superior speed, availability and performance," said Gerardo Rovira, Director, Radio Access Network at Telefónica Spain. "With small cell solutions like Casa Systems' Apex small cell portfolio, Telefónica will deliver network density that is capable of meeting growing broadband demand and accessing more data intensive services and applications that our subscribers need."

Additionally, Casa's Apex Small Cell Core was recently selected by a Tier 1 North American Mobile Network Operator to aggregate and manage small cell traffic and signaling across the company's network. The provider needed a cost-effective solution to enhance coverage and the user experience on its network. Casa's solution enables the provider to more cost effectively scale and integrate the small cell traffic with the core network.

"These deployments illustrate why the world's top tier service providers are turning to Casa as their partner of choice for delivering network innovations that will help them prepare for the complex challenges of transitioning to the 5G era," said Jerry Guo, CEO of Casa Systems.

About Casa Systems, Inc.

Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA) delivers software solutions that enable wireless and wireline broadband providers to meet the growing demand for gigabit bandwidth and services. We provide a suite of distributed and virtualized solutions for fixed and mobile 5G ultra-broadband networks. Our solutions are commercially deployed in over 70 countries serving more than 400 customers, including regional service providers as well as some of the world's largest Tier 1 broadband service providers.

