Edward Yau Tang-wah, Secretary for Commerce and Economic Development of the HKSAR Government, officiates the opening ceremony of the Hong Kong International Diamond, Gem and Pearl Show.

Models Mikki Yao (R) and Cara G. (L) present exquisite jewellery at the opening ceremony.

The Hall of Fine Diamonds showcases quality diamonds in a variety of sizes, grades and colours.



HKTDC Comms & Public Affairs Agnes Wat, Tel: +852 2584 4554, Email: agnes.ky.wat@hktdc.org Sunny Ng, Tel: +852 2584 4357, Email: sunny.sl.ng@hktdc.org

HONG KONG, Feb 27, 2018 - (ACN Newswire) - The fifth Hong Kong International Diamond, Gem and Pearl Show, organised by the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC), opened today and will run for five days (27 February to 3 March) at the AsiaWorld-Expo. This year's Show gathers a record number of 1,970 exhibitors from 40 countries and regions, including new exhibitors from Belize and Turkey, to showcase an assortment of jewellery raw materials including exquisite diamonds, precious and semi-precious stones as well as pearls to international buyers. The 35th Hong Kong International Jewellery Show, which features finished jewellery products, will take place from 1 to 5 March at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre (HKCEC). The two shows will feature a total of more than 4,550 exhibitors from 52 countries and regions, forming the world's largest jewellery marketplace."This year's Hong Kong International Diamond, Gem and Pearl Show continues to attract jewellers, trade associations and organisations from around the world. The participation of exhibitors is the highest on record. It is a testament to Hong Kong's standing as a key sourcing platform for the global jewellery industry," said Benjamin Chau, Deputy Executive Director of the HKTDC. "The improving global economic conditions have led to a steady rebound in overall jewellery exports. There is also an increasing demand for product diversity. The Diamond, Gem and Pearl Show and the Hong Kong International Jewellery Show, which opens on Thursday (1 March) to showcase finished jewellery products, are set to generate synergy and to help industry players capture more business opportunities."- A dazzling array of exquisite jewellery raw materials on displayTo facilitate buyers to source jewellery raw materials, the Hong Kong International Diamond, Gem and Pearl Show has set up thematic zones for different product categories. The Hall of Fine Diamonds showcases quality diamonds in a variety of sizes, grades and colours. Exhibits include an enthralling two-carat natural green diamond presented by US exhibitor Rio Diamond MFG Corp (Booth: 2CON-21); a 28-carat fancy vivid yellow diamond ring from Scarselli Diamonds Inc (Booth: 2CON-25); a top-quality argyle pink diamond from Australia, which is valued at more than HK$7 million, featured by Rachminov Diamonds 1891, Asia Ltd (Booth: 2-Q17); and a radiant shape, natural fancy colour polished diamond from Hong Kong exhibitor Novel Collection Ltd (Booth: 2-Q01).Another zone, Treasures of Nature, is devoted to precious and semi-precious coloured gems of different origins. Exhibits include a set of Colombian emerald jewellery, valued at more than HK$23.4 million, showcased by Hong Kong exhibitor Hatta New World Company Limited (Booth: 1-B05); a Sri Lankan chrysoberyl cat's eye stone, that weighs over 100 carats and is valued at more than HK$20 million, from Wilds Company Limited (Booth: 1-B11); a spinel snake presented by German exhibitor Paul Wild (Booth: 1-B01); a cushion vivid pink sapphire from US exhibitor Shaun Gems International (Booth: 1-A16); a purplish-red spinel from Swiss exhibitor ALine GmbH (Booth: 1-C16); and neon mint tourmalines from Ukrainian exhibitor Vitalii Golokoz, Pte (Booth: 1-A27).With Hong Kong becoming a major trading and distribution centre for pearls, the Treasures of Ocean zone is set up to showcase quality pearls from Tahiti, the South Seas, Japan, the Chinese mainland, the Caribbean and other pearl-producing regions. Another highlight zone Rough Stones & Minerals has also returned to the Show to present unpolished and uncut precious stones.As a major global sourcing platform for jewellery, this year's Show features 22 group pavilions of countries and trade organisations, representing Australia, the Chinese mainland, Germany, Italy, Myanmar, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Thailand and the United States; and prominent trade organisations such as the Antwerp World Diamond Centre (AWDC), the International Colored Gemstone Association and the Tanzanite Foundation.- Buying missions to generate more business opportunitiesThe HKTDC will organise 115 mainland and overseas buying missions comprising over 9,800 buyers from more than 8,000 companies from 75 countries and regions to visit the shows. To let industry practitioners capture the latest trends, the HKTDC will organise a series of seminars and buyer forums, topics include "New Diamond Findings and Developments from the GIA Laboratory", "125 Years since the Invention of Cultured Pearl" and "The Latest Development and Opportunities in the Belt and Road Markets". The HKTDC will also arrange business matching sessions on-site to create more business exchange and opportunities for the visitors.- Jewellery Show opens on Thursday at HKCECThe 35th Hong Kong International Jewellery Show will open on Thursday and will run for five days (1 to 5 March) at the HKCEC. It will feature a broad spectrum of finished jewellery products, including exceptional jewellery collections, premier brands, antique jewellery and new designer brands. Several thematic zones will be set up, including the Hall of Fame, which showcases the collections of renowned jewellery brands; the Hall of Extraordinary, which presents the most exquisite, valuable and unique jewellery pieces; the Designer Galleria, which gathers youthful, trendy and high quality collections; the World of Glamour, which demonstrates the expertise and artistry of the Hong Kong fine jewellery sector; the Treasures of Craftsmanship, where jewellery and art converge; and the new zone IT Solutions for Jewellery. The two shows will create synergy and offer buyers an effective, one-stop sourcing experience.In addition, there will be a variety of networking events during the Show, including a gala dinner sponsored by the Tanzanite Foundation on Thursday night (1 March). Under the theme "Roman Constellation", the dinner will feature a menu curated by Gianni Favro, an award-winning chef of the Virtual Group of Italian Chefs (GVCI). Along with special performances, local and international guests of the evening will have ample opportunities to network. There will also be multiple jewellery parades during the shows to demonstrate exhibitors' superior offerings to global buyers and to maximise exposure.During the Diamond, Gem and Pearl Show, a complimentary shuttle bus service will run between the AsiaWorld-Expo and various downtown areas (including the HKCEC) to facilitate sourcing at both shows. Please visit the fair websites for details.Fair Websites:Hong Kong International Diamond, Gem and Pearl Show: http://hkdgp.hktdc.com/Hong Kong International Jewellery Show: http://hkjewelleryshow.hktdc.com/Enhanced Security Measures for Buyers: http://bit.ly/2EIxhJaPhoto download: http://bit.ly/2GQwxCtAbout HKTDCEstablished in 1966, the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) is a statutory body dedicated to creating opportunities for Hong Kong's businesses. With more than 40 offices globally, including 13 on the Chinese mainland, the HKTDC promotes Hong Kong as a platform for doing business with China, Asia and the world. With 50 years of experience, the HKTDC organises international exhibitions, conferences and business missions to provide companies, particularly SMEs, with business opportunities on the mainland and in international markets, while providing information via trade publications, research reports and digital channels including the media room. For more information, please visit: www.hktdc.com/aboutus. Follow us on Google+, Twitter @hktdc, LinkedIn.- Google+: https://plus.google.com/+hktdc- Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/hktdc- LinkedIn: http://www.linkedin.com/company/hong-kong-trade-development-councilSource: HKTDCContact:Copyright 2018 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.