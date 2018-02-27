Pura Cryptocurrency: PURA Cryptocurrency Enters Into Partnership With Titanium Blockchain

DETROIT, MI / ACCESSWIRE / February 27, 2018 / Groundbreaking digital cash movement Pura Cryptocurrency is excited to announce a partnership with Titanium Blockchain, a leading tech firm that specializes in next generation Internet infrastructure and blockchain services. The union will allow Pura, one of the fastest growing virtual currencies in the world, to meet their rapidly increasing technology demands as they near global mass adoption.

The world's first socially and environmentally conscious form of virtual funds, Pura Cryptocurrency is leading the campaign for the responsible decentralization of currency. The currency was founded with Latin American emerging markets in mind, where the switch to non-deflationary currencies are driven by factors like storing the value of one's life savings, or the need for citizens working or studying abroad to send funds back to their home countries. In essence, Pura's primary focus is on regions where crypto adoption is fueled by basic, urgent needs where they can make a direct and immediate social impact.

Titanium Blockchain is fulfilling a mission to empower consumers by implementing groundbreaking technology that is fundamentally changing the Internet landscape to make it more efficient and secure. Titanium's system exists on the Ethereum blockchain, which has over 200,000 nodes (a communication point in a data network), and is completely decentralized, meaning it can hold information in a much more safe, organized and affordable manner than traditional means. In addition, isolated issues do not lead to major data outages, as there are still many nodes operating at full capacity. Led by CEO Michael Stollaire, who has extensive industry knowledge as the founder of IT solutions firm EHI, the Titanium team features a collective 200-plus years of experience in areas including security, technology, marketing, development and more. Pura is thrilled to have complete access to Titanium Blockchain's robust suite of services, ranging from network hardware creation to an instant Initial Coin Offering (ICO) incubator that provides comprehensive needs for the launch token sales.

Pura Cryptocurrency is an international digital currency that liberates users to transact with anyone in the world directly, privately and instantly, making lives more affordable by removing the expense or need for a middle man in the form of a bank or payment provider. Powered by the blockchain, transactions are stored permanently and backed up across hundreds of servers worldwide while financial data, activity history and balance information is kept completely confidential. The currency is not controlled by any central government or banking authority, opting to allow masternode holders and users themselves to determine how the currency evolves and the impact it has on the world through a global democratic governance process, or "DAO." As a dedicated leader of responsible decentralized living, ten percent of all PURA created is automatically contributed to PURA Planet, a treasury that works in conjunction with PuraMission to fund and track sustainable, environmental and social projects around the globe.

