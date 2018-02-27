The global optical position sensoris expected to grow at a CAGR of over 10% during the period 2018-2022, according to a new market research study by Technavio

The report presents a comprehensive research of the global optical position sensor market by type (one-dimensional, two-dimensional, and multi-axial) and by end-user (consumer electronics, aerospace and defense, automobiles, and healthcare). The report also determines the geographic breakdown of the market in terms of detailed analysis and impact, which includes key geographies such as APAC, the Americas, and EMEA.

Market driver: growing applications in the automotive industry

The applications of optical sensors in the automotive industry have been increasing continuously. The optical sensors are usually used in automobiles to improve vehicle safety while driving and to assist during emergencies such as accidents. For instance, optical position sensors are used to release the airbags in case of a crash and are being used as parking assistance to detect the vehicle position and obstruction.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio forsensors research, "The applications of optical position sensors in the automotive industry have increased over the years. These sensors are currently being used in automatic headlamp dipswitch and steering wheel rotation sensor. Automatic dipswitch is a device, which assists the driver to switch the headlights from high beam to dipper beam when a bright source from an oncoming car headlamp is in the field of view. The steering wheel rotation sensor is a wireless sensor utilizing an optical medium for angle detection. The growing applicability of automotive sensors is anticipated to drive the market during the forecast period."

Market trend: emerging concept of autonomous vehicle

The transportation industry is undergoing a fundamental and a dramatic change in the development of self-driving cars. The concept of automation and self-driving car without compromising the safety of the passenger is being increasingly explored. Manufacturers are investing heavily in R&D of autonomous car. The optical position sensors are an essential component in self-driving cars. They are used in parking assistance, collision avoidance, lane keeping assistance, and passenger airbags systems and therefore, are key safety requirements for self-driving cars. Many of these sensors are already used in individual driver safety and assistance systems.

Market challenge: lack of international standards hindering performance

Optical position sensor-based machines and equipment need a degree of regulation to confirm that they are electrically, biologically, chemically, and physically safe for the end-user. The degree of regulation and standard required depends on the level of risk associated with the device. The manufacturing of optical position sensor has no standard sets of rules to determine the performance of position sensors at present.

