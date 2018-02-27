The global automotive display system market is expected to grow at a CAGR of close to 18% during the period 2018-2022, according to a new market research study by Technavio

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180227006466/en/

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global automotive display system market from 2018-2022. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The report presents a comprehensive research of the global automotive display system market by end-user that includes OEMs and aftermarket. The report also determines the geographic breakdown of the market in terms of detailed analysis and impact, which includes key geographies such as APAC, the Americas, and EMEA.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

Save more with Technavio. Buy2 reports and get the third for FREEView all Technavio's current offers

Market driver: expansion of the global electronics industry

The global automotive electronics industry is witnessing rapid growth due to the increased use of advanced and lightweight materials, miniaturization, and the advent of intelligent technologies. Integration of ADAS, connected vehicle technologies, and energy-efficient technologies in automobiles are further driving the growth of automotive electronics. This leads to a corresponding growth in the global automotive display system market. Advancements in automotive electronics enhance the efficiency and demand for automotive display systems as well.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio for automotive electronics research, "North America, Europe, and Japan are considered the major market regions in the global automotive electronics market. These geographies are characterized by stringent fuel-safety norms. The on-going developments in the consumer electronics space have increased the demand for advanced entertainment systems, connectivity solutions, and automotive display solutions. Electrification of vehicle systems and components facilitates the use of advanced materials for automotive displays. These factors positively impact the demand for automotive display systems."

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report including the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Market trend: development of camera-based rearview mirrors

The development of autonomous vehicles has resulted in the development of camera-based rearview mirrors. In the last few years, the developments in the field of camera-based rearview mirrors have considerably increased. The camera-based outside rear view mirror technology is gaining popularity among automakers because it aids in weight reduction and lowering the drag coefficient. The technology also assists in improving the design aspects of the vehicle. This leads to increased fuel efficiency. The technology has been commercially adopted in some of the advanced developed automotive economies.

Market challenge: high R&D and developmental costs

The rising advancements in display solutions and connectivity solutions indicate a corresponding increase in the cost of development of display systems. The development of advanced display solutions for automotive applications leads to increased R&D investments, product development costs, and testing costs. Advancements in automotive display systems add to the intricacies associated with the development of such systems.

Is your business on track for a successful future? Learn how Technavio can help

Technavio helps businesses anticipate changes in their marketplace, make proactive adjustments, and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

Big savings with Technavio this February! Get 20% OFF on all Education Technology reports. This offer is valid only till the 28th of this month.

About Technavio

Technaviois a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180227006466/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com