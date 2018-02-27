Kari Happold Real Estate: 537 Chimney Rock Loop Granite Canon, WY 82059 Just Listed

CHEYENNE, WY / ACCESSWIRE / February 27, 2018 / Kari Happold Real Estate, has announced the listing of a new property. The property is located at 537 Chimney Rock Loop, Granite Canon, WY 82059.

Kari says, "We are proud to present this amazing new property with beautiful western sunset views. It is close to Curt Gowdy State Park and the property is ready for you to move in. We do not have an open house day planned for this property as of yet, as we expect it to sell very quickly. Do contact us if you want to arrange a private viewing."

The property for sale features an open floor plan that is perfect for entertaining. It comes with a gorgeous kitchen with granite countertops, a center island, a pantry and stainless-steel appliances. It also features vaulted ceilings, hardwood floors throughout the main level, central A/C and main floor laundry. The home has a spacious master suite with 5-piece master bath, which includes corner tub, double vanity and walk-in closet. The home at 537 Chimney Rock Loop, Granite Canon, WY 82059, offers a finished basement with a mother-in-law suite set up and a walk out basement.

Kari Happold Real Estate's office is popular due to the fact that they offer national marketing expertise and local knowledge at the same time. She adds, "We feature 'A Tradition of Sound Advice.' Our team of Wyoming lifestyle property experts are eager to serve your needs. No matter if you're interested in buying or selling real estate, we can help you accomplish your goals. If you have an interest in our latest property listing, do contact us as soon as possible because we expect that it will get sold very quickly."

The property truly is unique in its location and openness. It also requires no update or upgrade for a family to move in. With three bedrooms and three bathrooms, a family could instantly make this house a home. People with an interest in the property are encouraged to contact Kari Happold's Cheyenne office at 3001 Henderson Drive, Suite H, Cheyenne, WY, 82001.

Contact Kari Happold Real Estate:

Kari Happold

(307) 459-5599

khappold@gmail.com

3001 Henderson Drive, Suite H Cheyenne, WY, 82001

SOURCE: Kari Happold Real Estate