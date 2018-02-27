Introduces Guest Centric Direct Booking Model that Improves Property Manager Profitability

RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP), a leading provider of software and data analytics to the real estate industry, today announced the launch of Kigo Marketplace, a global platform that optimizes the management of short-term rental inventory, enabling property managers to capture a larger percentage of booking fee revenue from guests.

"Kigo Marketplace introduces a much simpler pricing model, enabling short-term rental property managers to eliminate many of the fees paid to third-parties while reducing risk," said Matthew Hoffman, SVP of RealPage's Kigo division. "The integrated platform, which can replace numerous point-products currently cobbled together by managers, features multi-currency payment, enhanced fraud and chargeback mitigation, and intuitive guest communication capabilities. Short-term rental property managers now have the tools to build their local brand separate from lead generation channels, increasing the number of profitable repeat guests that book direct."

Innovative Features

Eliminates unnecessary fees, enabling property managers servicing the short-term rental market to increase profitability, reduce risk and expand their business;

Manage numerous lead channels, each with their own set of listing procedures, from one central location;

Incorporates enhanced verification functionality to help reduce chargebacks and detect fraud earlier in the rental process;

Integrates multi-currency payment functionality across all booking channels including SSL (Secure Sockets Layer) encryption, PCS DSS (Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard) compliance, CVV (Card Verification Value), and AVS (Address Verification System) capabilities;

Enables property managers to succeed locally through seamless management of unique, intuitive, brand-driven short-term rental websites;

Offers guests best-in-class hospitality experiences with intuitive, lightning-fast online and mobile booking capabilities, and;

Promotes guest loyalty through enhanced communication platform.

