sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 28.02.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 579 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

41,59 Euro		+1,04
+2,56 %
WKN: A1C0QF ISIN: US75606N1090 Ticker-Symbol: 1R1 
Aktie:
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
REALPAGE INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
REALPAGE INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
40,557
41,169
27.02.
40,50
41,15
27.02.
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
REALPAGE INC
REALPAGE INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
REALPAGE INC41,59+2,56 %