PCTEL, Inc. (Nasdaq:PCTI), a leader in Performance CriticalTELecom solutions, demonstrated 5G mmWave spectrum testing on its new flex scanning receiver at MWC 2018 (Mobile World Congress) in Barcelona. The new flex scanning receiver can be used to clear newly available mmWave spectrum, evaluate the performance of 5G trials, and optimize coverage for planned commercial deployments of both fixed wireless access (FWA) and mobile 5G networks.

"Scanning receivers provide precise field measurements that are essential for ensuring wireless network performance," said Jeff Miller, Senior Vice President and GM, RF Solutions. "With the addition of mmWave band range, our flex scanning receivers are ready to support the rapidly evolving 5G ecosystem."

PCTEL's flex scanning receivers feature radio technology which will easily adapt to new 5G technologies, including standards from Verizon and the 3GPP. PCTEL's new scanning receiver uses a downconverter to support mmWave spectrum. It enables simultaneous testing of both mmWave and traditional cellular spectrum, including 2G, 3G, and 4G network testing.

PCTEL will demonstrate its mmWave scanning receiver and other test and measurement solutions at MWC in Meeting Room 6047MR, Hall #6.

PCTEL, Inc. provides Performance Critical TELecom technology solutions. We are a leading global supplier of antennas and wireless network testing solutions. Our precision antennas are deployed in small cells, enterprise Wi-Fi access points, fleet management and transit systems, and in equipment and devices for the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT). We offer in-house design, testing, radio integration, and manufacturing capabilities for our antenna customers. PCTEL's test and measurement tools improve the performance of wireless networks globally, with a focus on LTE, public safety, and emerging 5G technologies. Network operators, neutral hosts, and equipment manufacturers rely on our scanning receivers and testing solutions to analyze, design, and optimize their networks.

