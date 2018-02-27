Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 27, 2018) - Royalty North Partners Ltd. (TSXV: RNP) ("RNP" or the "Company") announces that further to its press release dated January 9, 2018 it has entered into a purchase agreement with Miramar Financial Group and David Karp to sell the Company's loan and royalty agreement on Country Wine & Spirits, Inc ("CWS") for a cash sum of US$300,000. These funds have already been received by the Company and used to reduce indebtedness.

The Company has also entered into a settlement agreement with CWS whereby CWS will pay to RNP the sum of US$1,200,000 over the next 30 months at which point all CWS obligations to RNP will be extinguished.

About Royalty North Partners Ltd.

Royalty North Partners is a Vancouver, BC based, TSXV-listed (RNP) company focused on creating a diversified portfolio of cash flowing royalties by providing financing to private businesses operating in the "mid-market". RNP is led by a seasoned board and management team with a successful track record of experience in royalty financing, capital market transactions and private company operations. RNP is targeting royalty investments in companies with stable cash flows in non-resource based sectors looking for growth/acquisition capital, recapitalization or succession liquidity.

