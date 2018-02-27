

COOL VALLEY (dpa-AFX) - Express Scripts Holding Company (ESRX) announced a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from last year.



The company said its bottom line advanced to $1.23 billion, or $2.16 per share. This was up from $1.15 billion, or $1.88 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $2.09 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 2.1% to $25.38 billion. This was up from $24.86 billion last year.



Express Scripts Holding Company earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $1.23 Bln. vs. $1.15 Bln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 7.0% -EPS (Q4): $2.16 vs. $1.88 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 14.9% -Analysts Estimate: $2.09 -Revenue (Q4): $25.38 Bln vs. $24.86 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 2.1%



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.73 to $1.78 Full year EPS guidance: $9.27 to $9.47



