

NORWALK (dpa-AFX) - Booking Holdings Inc. (BKNG) revealed earnings for its fourth quarter that advanced from last year.



The company said its bottom line rose to $835.62 million, or $16.86 per share. This was higher than $710.85 million, or $14.21 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $14.12 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 19.1% to $2.80 billion. This was up from $2.35 billion last year.



Booking Holdings Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $835.62 Mln. vs. $710.85 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 17.6% -EPS (Q4): $16.86 vs. $14.21 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 18.6% -Analysts Estimate: $14.12 -Revenue (Q4): $2.80 Bln vs. $2.35 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 19.1%



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $10.00 - $10.40



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX