sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 28.02.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 579 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

1.530,00 Euro		+1.530,00
0,00 %
WKN: A2JEXP ISIN: US09857L1089 Ticker-Symbol: PCE1 
Aktie:
Branche
Internet
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
NASDAQ-100
S&P 100
1-Jahres-Chart
BOOKING HOLDINGS INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
BOOKING HOLDINGS INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1.548,72
1.563,45
27.02.
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
BOOKING HOLDINGS INC
BOOKING HOLDINGS INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
BOOKING HOLDINGS INC1.530,000,00 %