The latest market research report by Technavio on the global industrial planetary gearbox marketpredicts a CAGR of around 5% during the period 2018-2022.

The report segments the global industrial planetary gearbox market by product type (standard industrial planetary gearboxes and precision industrial planetary gearboxes), by end-user (robotics and machine tools, automotive, aerospace and defense, food and beverage, and industrial manufacturing), and by geography (the Americas, EMEA, and APAC). It provides a detailed illustration of the major factors influencing the market, including drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific challenges.

Here are some key findings of the global industrial planetary gearbox market, according to Technavio industrial automation researchers:

Growing demand for planetary gearbox from the automotive industry: a major market driver

Precision gearbox technology gaining momentum: emerging market trend

APAC dominated the global industrial planetary gearbox market with over 43% share in 2017

In 2017, the robotics and machine tools sector held the largest share in the market

The growing demand for planetary gearbox from the automotive industry is one of the major factors driving the global industrial planetary gearboxmarket Planetary gears find widespread application in the automotive industry in transmission and differential systems. A planetary gearbox can offer high power, durability, high torque-to-weight ratios, and configuration flexibility that has led to its increased use in the automotive powertrain. There has been a growing demand for fuel efficiency in the automobile industry across the globe due to environmental concerns and increase in fuel costs that have resulted in the development of more efficient transmissions.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio for research on automation, "There are many innovations that are being directed toward making use of planetary gearbox for planetary gear transmission. The electric vehicles must run at a certain speed range for them run at a high operational efficiency. For achieving this, the electric motors require transmission, which can provide more than one-speed ratio. Researchers are working on a planetary gear transmission that comprises a planetary gear train for electric vehicles. This will offer a two-speed transmission for electric vehicles."

The demand for high precision gearbox technology has been increasing due to an increase in the use of industrial robots, which require high precision for automated processes. As planetary gearboxes can endure high reduction ratios in a compact solution, they represent an attractive solution for high precision gearboxes. Planetary gearboxes have substantially low backlash ratings, and the high precision helical planetary gearboxes provide an excellent choice for applications requiring high accuracy and reliability. One of the limitations of these precision planetary gearboxes is that they have thermal limitations due to their compact structure. Therefore, researchers are designing new precision planetary gearboxes that come with reduced power dissipation.

Global market opportunities

In terms of regional dominance, APAC accounted for the largest share of the global industrial planetary gearbox market, contributing to over 43% of the market share. EMEA and APAC followed the Americas. APAC is expected to experience steady growth during the forecast period. Though the Americas will continue to dominate the market through the next five years, its market share is anticipated to witness a slight decrease.

