Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 27, 2018) - Eurotin Inc. (TSXV: TIN) ("Eurotin" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce that it has filed its third quarter unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements and related management's discussion and analysis for the three and nine months ended December 31, 2017 and 2016. Both are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com

For further information please contact:

Eurotin Inc.

Mark Wellings

CEO, President and Director

(416) 416-616-0345

www.eurotin.ca

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.