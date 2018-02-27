sprite-preloader
27.02.2018 | 22:52
UPDATE -- Arbitrade and Cryptobonix Engage Global Law Firm HFW

Helping to structure a first of a kind agreement backing the firm's tokens with gold

NEW YORK, Feb. 27, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Boards of Arbitrade and Cryptobonix are pleased to announce they have retained HFW, a global law firm specializing in all areas of international trade and commodities. The firm will help structure and negotiate an agreement enabling the companies to back Cryptobonix tokens with gold and other precious metals.

In making the announcement, Cryptobonix Chairman, Leonard Schutzman, said, "Creating a cryptocurrency backed by precious metals is a cornerstone of our global marketing strategy. We are fortunate to have been able to engage this world class firm, so adept at dealing with international commodity law, to work with us in bringing this key objective closer to completion."

ARBITRADE, through its proprietary software and strategic partnerships, plans to be in all segments of the cryptocurrency business, including currency mining, trading (The ARBITRADE Exchange) gift cards, debit cards, money transfer and Point of Sale processing.

Media Contact:
Victor Webb
Marston Webb International
T: (212) 684-6601, C: (917) 887-0418
e-mail: marwebint@cs.com (mailto:marwebint@cs.com)



