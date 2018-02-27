BizVibe, a smart business networking platform for global B2B buyers and suppliers, announced today their list of the most important data-driven trends impacting global manufacturing.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180227006626/en/

BizVibe Covers the Top 4 Trends Affecting the Global Manufacturing Industry in Their New Report Top Global Manufacturing Industry Trends in 2018 (Graphic: Business Wire)

BizVibe's global B2B marketplace is the perfect digital community for companies looking to simplify the tedious task of finding suppliers and sourcing products. By signing up, you will not only get quotes quicker but also generate better leads and discover hidden business opportunities.

In a recent article titled, Top Global Manufacturing Industry Trends in 2018BizVibe compiles a list of the top 4 trends most affecting the global manufacturing industry. Here are two summarized from the list:

High-Speed Internet Will Affect IoT Better Internet allows the IoT to help manufacturers design products faster, provide cost-optimization and offer scalability. The 5G network infrastructure is in the development stages but will soon improve the Economic Transformation Programme (ETP) through bio-based economies, energies, production processes, and transportation.

New Integration of Blockchain and Artificial Intelligence Technologies More integration of newer AI technologies are forecasted to help automate the processes of speed and execution. This enables the IoT to enhance its analytical capabilities. Meanwhile, blockchain technologies will maintain data integrity and decision making while also ensuring it authenticates high-quality goods that increase product and service quality.

Read the entire list of Top Global Manufacturing Industry Trends in 2018 on BizVibe

BizVibe's job is to connect buyers and suppliers from all over the world with the goal of helping B2B companies keep up with market demand. In addition to the top companies from the global manufacturing industry, BizVibe is also home to more than 7 million companies overall.

Let new clients come to you. Add your company and get introduced to global manufacturing companies on the world's leading business networking platform. For all your product sourcing and supplier needs, join BizVibe for free.

Connecting on BizVibe

BizVibe has been specifically designed to help industry professionals connect with like-minded businesses by providing them with a simple and seamless platform. Through cutting-edge technology and advanced match-making algorithms, BizVibe has created something that can truly help companies find the right partners. Our users call it the smartest networking platform on the planet.

BizVibe is able to identify the core problems and uncertainties when finding potential trade partners through the extensive feedback given by communities across multiple industries. Using this feedback, BizVibe developed an efficient networking platform dedicated to buyers, sellers, importers, exporters, manufacturers, and suppliers. Our goal of helping thousands of users connect, engage, and make business deals daily has been wildly successful.

About BizVibe

The exclusive focus of BizVibe's platform is to make networking easier. Through many years of experience and trial-and-error, BizVibe's experts have discovered how to seamlessly connect international companies and enable trade. We get it. The first interaction can be heavy with the uncertainty of finding a potential partner vs. a potential nightmare. With this in mind, we've designed an online B2B platform that includes a robust set of tools to help companies generate leads, shortlist prospects, network, and trade seamlessly with businesses from around the world.

BizVibe is headquartered in Toronto and has offices in London, Bangalore, and Beijing. For more information on the BizVibe network, please contact us

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180227006626/en/

Contacts:

BizVibe

Sony Gomes

Media Marketing Executive

media@bizvibe.com