

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Amedisys (AMED) reported a profit for its fourth quarter that climbed from last year.



The company said its bottom line advanced to $19.38 million, or $0.56 per share. This was up from $15.03 million, or $0.44 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.58 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 10.4% to $404.24 million. This was up from $366.30 million last year.



Amedisys earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $19.38 Mln. vs. $15.03 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 28.9% -EPS (Q4): $0.56 vs. $0.44 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 27.3% -Analysts Estimate: $0.58 -Revenue (Q4): $404.24 Mln vs. $366.30 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 10.4%



