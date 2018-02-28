METLIFE INVESTOR ALERT: Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $100,000 Investing In MetLife, Inc. To Contact The Firm

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / February 27, 2018 / Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, is investigating potential claims against MetLife, Inc. ("MetLife" or the "Company") (NYSE: MET).

Aftermarket close on January 29, 2018, MetLife issued a press release announcing that "it has postponed its earnings report and conference call related to its results for the fourth quarter and full year ended Dec. 31, 2017[.]" In addition, the Company revealed that "[m]anagement of the [C]ompany has determined the prior release of group annuity reserves resulted from a material weakness in internal control over financial reporting" and that it "expects to increase reserves in total between $525 million and $575 million pre-tax, to adjust for reserves previously released, as well as accrued interest and other related liabilities." Furthermore, the Company disclosed that the Securities and Exchange Commission has made an inquiry into the matter and the Company is also responding to questions from state regulators including the New York Department of Financial Services.

On this news, MetLife's share price significantly declined, causing harm to investors.

