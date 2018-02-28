MONTREAL, QUEBEC -- (Marketwired) -- 02/27/18 -- Perlite Canada Inc. (the "Corporation") (TSX VENTURE: PCI) announces hereby the results for the year ended October 31, 2017 ("Fiscal Year 2017").

The Corporation has achieved excellent results in the Fiscal Year 2017. Its revenues as well as its net earnings increased for a third consecutive fiscal year reaching record heights.

The Corporation generated sales of $8,203,841 during Fiscal Year 2017 compared to $7,206,771 during fiscal year 2016. Therefore, the sales of the Corporation have increased by approximately 14 % during the Fiscal Year 2017 compared to revenues registered in 2016.

The Corporation recorded earnings before income taxes of $1,288,447 during the Fiscal Year 2017 compared to earnings before income taxes of $908,873 for the fiscal year 2016. The Corporation recorded net earnings of $999,687 for the Fiscal Year 2017 compared to net earnings of $810,811 for fiscal year 2016 being a significant increase of approximately 23 %.

Perlite Canada inc. has become a leading corporation in Canada in the processing, distribution and sale of perlite and vermiculite, two minerals used in industry and horticulture.

The common shares of Perlite Canada inc. are listed for trading on the TSX Venture Exchange.

This press release contains forward-looking statements to which are associated some risks and uncertainties. Any statement contained in this present press release that does not constitute an historical fact can be considered as a forward-looking statement. In this present press release, verbs such as "believe", "anticipate", "assess" and other similar expressions indicate generally forward-looking statements. Those statements do not warrant as for the future performance of Perlite Canada inc. and they suppose known and unknown risks as well as uncertainties in such a way that true future perspectives, returns or results of the Corporation may be notably different of future returns or results expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements.

The TSX Venture Exchange is not responsible for the truth or accuracy of this press release.

Contacts:

Perlite Canada Inc.

Richard Barabé

(514) 631-4251

(514) 631-4254 (FAX)



