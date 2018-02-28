sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 28.02.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 579 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

1,22 Euro		+0,04
+3,39 %
WKN: A2AJ0G ISIN: US2826442020 Ticker-Symbol: 23E1 
Aktie:
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
EKSO BIONICS HOLDINGS INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
EKSO BIONICS HOLDINGS INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,19
1,23
27.02.
28.02.2018 | 02:20
(3 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

ACCESSWIRE·Mehr Nachrichten von ACCESSWIRE

DEADLINE ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. And Reminds Investors With Losses In Excess of $100,000 To Contact The Firm

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / February 27, 2018 / The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit against Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. ("Ekso" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: EKSO) for violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Investors who purchased the Company's shares between March 15, 2017, through December 27, 2017, inclusive (the "Class Period"), are encouraged to contact the firm before March 5, 2018, the lead plaintiff motion deadline.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss during the Class Period, click here to participate.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall, or Sherin Mahdavian, of the Schall Law Firm, 1880 Century Park East, Suite 404, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 424-303-1964, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at brian@schallfirm.com.

The class, in this case, has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

According to the complaint, the Company failed to disclose that: (1) there was a material weakness in Ekso's internal control over financial reporting and Ekso's disclosure controls and procedures were not effective; and (2) as a result, Defendants' public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.

CONTACT:

The Schall Law Firm
Brian Schall, Esq.
Sherin Mahdavian, Esq.
The Schall Law Firm

SOURCE: The Schall Law Firm


© 2018 ACCESSWIRE