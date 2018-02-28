

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Retail sales in Japan were down a seasonally adjusted 1.8 percent on month in January, the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry said on Wednesday.



That missed forecasts for a decline of 0.6 percent following the 0.9 percent gain in December.



On a yearly basis, retail sales advanced 1.6 percent - again missing expectations for a gain of 2.4 percent and slowing from 3.6 percent in the previous month.



Sales from large retailers advanced an annual 0.5 percent - exceeding forecasts for 0.4 percent and slowing from 1.1 percent a month earlier.



