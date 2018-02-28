

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese stock market is losing on Wednesday with the weak cues overnight from Wall Street after comments from the new Federal Reserve Chairman renewed worries about interest rates hikes and dampened investor sentiment. Nevertheless, a weaker yen lifted exporters' shares.



In late-morning trades, the benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is down 119.61 points or 0.53 percent to 22,270.25, off a low of 22,244.16 earlier. Japanese shares had rallied on Tuesday.



The major exporters are mostly higher on a weaker yen. Canon and Sony are rising almost 1 percent each, while Panasonic is adding 0.2 percent. Mitsubishi Electric is declining more than 1 percent and SoftBank is losing more than 1 percent.



Among automakers, Toyota is losing 0.5 percent and Honda is down more than 1 percent. Yahoo Japan is losing more than 6 percent after its second-largest shareholder Altaba Inc. announced plans to sell its stake in Yahoo Japan.



In the banking sector, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial are lower by more than 1 percent each.



In the oil space, Inpex is losing almost 4 percent and Japan Petroleum Exploration is declining more than 4 percent after crude oil prices fell more than 1 percent overnight.



Among the market's best performers, Rakuten is gaining almost 4 percent, Terumo Corp. is rising 3 percent and Toyobo Co. is advancing almost 2 percent.



On the flip side, Concordia Financial Group and JTEKT Corp. are losing almost 3 percent each.



In the currency market, the U.S. dollar is trading in the lower 107 yen-range on Wednesday.



On Wall Street, stocks pulled back sharply Tuesday on renewed interest rate concerns as traders kept a close eye on new Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell's testimony before the House Financial Services Committee. Powell's remarks before the committee were interpreted by some as indicating that the Fed may raise rates more than the three times currently anticipated.



The Dow tumbled 299.24 points or 1.2 percent to 25,410.03, the Nasdaq slumped 91.11 points or 1.2 percent to 7,330.35 and the S&P 500 plunged 35.32 points or 1.3 percent to 2,744.28.



European markets showed a lack of direction before closing modestly lower on Tuesday. While the German DAX Index dipped by 0.3 percent, the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index edged down by 0.1 percent and the French CAC 40 Index closed just below the unchanged line.



Crude oil futures fell Tuesday, trimming recent gains as the dollar strengthened versus major rivals. April WTI oil declined $0.90 or 1.4 percent to settle at $63.01 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.



