Mumbai-IX, powered by DE-CIX, the leading Internet Exchange (IX) in the Indian market, will make services available at STT's carrier hotel in Mumbai (formerly known as TATA LVSB) facility, starting in March 2018. The building is one of the key hubs that provide India with international connectivity. This is the third point-of-presence of Mumbai-IX in the metro market. The carrier and data center-neutral IX serves around 90 providers and has recently passed the 100Gbps Peak Traffic threshold.

Mumbai-IX, the first DE-CIX Exchange on the Indian sub-continent, connects all kinds of Internet providers, including broadband providers, content delivery networks, and cloud companies. The company facilitates the direct and settlement-free exchange of Internet traffic between all participants and it is the first IXP fully-licensed by the Department of Telecommunications, as well as being the only Indian IXP that has been awarded the prestigious Open-IX certification.

"We are excited to be able to expand into the STT carrier hotel, allowing all networks in the building to benefit from the Mumbai-IX offering. We will install our award winning DE-CIX Internet Exchange infrastructure to allow maximum scalability and robustness for Mumbai-IX," says Ivo Ivanov, Board Member of the Mumbai-IX operating company, DE-CIX Interwire India.

This core node of Mumbai-IX will provide premium IXP services, backed by industry-leading Service Level Agreements. The IXP is soon to launch in additional key markets in India.

About Mumbai-IX

Mumbai-IX is India's largest fully carrier- and data center-neutral Internet Exchange. Mumbai-IX is a member of the Asia Pacific Internet Exchange Association. It is fully backed and operated by the world's leading Internet Exchange operator DE-CIX, headquartered in Frankfurt, Germany. For more information, please visit https://www.mumbai-ix.net.

About DE-CIX

DE-CIX provides premium Internet exchange services and operates several carrier and data center-neutral exchanges. The company serves 1300+ carriers, ISPs and content networks from 100+ countries, including all leading international players in various metro markets in Europe, the Middle East, and North America. With 6+ Terabits per second of peak traffic, DE-CIX Frankfurt is the world's leading Internet Exchange. For more information, please visit www.de-cix.net.

