LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Consumer confidence in the United Kingdom weakened slightly in February, the latest survey from GfK showed on Wednesday with an index score of -10.



That was in line with expectations and down from -9 in January.



Also, the British Retail Consortium noted that shop prices slid 0.8 percent on year versus expectations for -0.6 percent and down from -0.5 percent a month earlier.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX