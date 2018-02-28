

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Asian stock markets are mostly lower on Wednesday following the negative lead overnight from Wall Street after Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell's hawkish comments renewed concerns about U.S. interest rate hikes.



Powell's Congressional testimony was seen as indicating that the Fed may raise interest rates more than the three times currently anticipated. In addition, data showing that China's official manufacturing PMI for February hit a 19-month low also soured risk appetite.



The Australian market is declining, ending a five-day winning streak, following the weak cues from Wall Street. Investors also digested mixed corporate earnings results.



In late-morning trades, the S&P/ASX 200 Index is down 21.60 points or 0.36 percent to 6,035.30, off a low of 6,026.70 earlier. The broader All Ordinaries Index is losing 22.50 points or 0.37 percent to 6,136.80.



In the mining sector, BHP Billiton and Fortescue Metals are declining more than 1 percent each, while Rio Tinto is down 0.4 percent.



Gold miners are also weak. Evolution Mining is down 0.5 percent and Newcrest Mining is lower by more than 2 percent.



Banking stocks are mostly lower. ANZ Banking is adding 0.3 percent, while National Australia Bank, Westpac and Commonwealth Bank are lower in a range of 0.3 percent to 0.5 percent.



Oil stocks are higher despite crude oil prices falling overnight. Oil Search and Woodside Petroleum are advancing more than 1 percent each, while Santos is adding almost 1 percent.



Harvey Norman said its net profit for the first-half declined 19 percent from last year despite a nearly 5 percent increase in company-operated sales. The furniture and electronics retailer's shares are falling almost 15 percent.



Regional Express Holdings said its first-half profit surged 47 percent and revenue grew 4.6 percent from the same period last year. The airline company's shares are gaining almost 5 percent.



Bega Cheese reported a 31 percent increase in first-half net profit, while revenue grew 13.5 percent. The dairy processor's shares are losing more than 4 percent.



Shares of Retail Food Group, the parent of Donut King, are in a trading halt after announcing that the release of its half-year earnings results has been delayed as it is waiting for its auditor to sign off the report.



Adelaide Brighton said its full-year profit declined more than 2 percent after the cement and masonry supplier made provisions on discovering that it was underpaid for some supplies. The company's shares are losing almost 7 percent.



Ramsay Health Care reported a nearly 4 percent decline in first-half net profit due to provisions for a centralisation program being implemented at its French operations. The private hospital operator's shares are lower by more than 4 percent.



In economic news, Australia will provide January numbers for private sector credit today.



In the currency market, the Australian dollar is lower against the U.S. dollar on Wednesday after the U.S. Fed chairman's hawkish stance. The local unit was quoted at US$0.7795, down from US$0.7848 on Tuesday.



The Japanese market is losing, with the weak cues from Wall Street dampening investor sentiment. Nevertheless, a weaker yen lifted exporters' shares.



In late-morning trades, the benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is down 119.61 points or 0.53 percent to 22,270.25, off a low of 22,244.16 earlier. Japanese shares had rallied on Tuesday.



The major exporters are mostly higher on a weaker yen. Canon and Sony are rising almost 1 percent each, while Panasonic is adding 0.2 percent. Mitsubishi Electric is declining more than 1 percent and SoftBank is losing more than 1 percent.



Among automakers, Toyota is losing 0.5 percent and Honda is down more than 1 percent. Yahoo Japan is losing more than 6 percent after its second-largest shareholder Altaba Inc. announced plans to sell its stake in Yahoo Japan.



In the banking sector, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial are lower by more than 1 percent each.



In the oil space, Inpex is losing almost 4 percent and Japan Petroleum Exploration is declining more than 4 percent after crude oil prices fell more than 1 percent overnight.



Among the market's best performers, Rakuten is gaining almost 4 percent, Terumo Corp. is rising 3 percent and Toyobo Co. is advancing almost 2 percent. On the flip side, Concordia Financial Group and JTEKT Corp. are losing almost 3 percent each.



In the currency market, the U.S. dollar is trading in the lower 107 yen-range on Wednesday.



Elsewhere in Asia, Shanghai, South Korea, Hong Kong, Indonesia and Malaysia are also lower. New Zealand and Singapore are edging higher. The markets in Taiwan are closed today for Peace Memorial Day.



On Wall Street, stocks pulled back sharply Tuesday on renewed interest rate concerns as traders kept a close eye on new Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell's testimony before the House Financial Services Committee. Powell's remarks before the committee were interpreted by some as indicating that the Fed may raise rates more than the three times currently anticipated.



The Dow tumbled 299.24 points or 1.2 percent to 25,410.03, the Nasdaq slumped 91.11 points or 1.2 percent to 7,330.35 and the S&P 500 plunged 35.32 points or 1.3 percent to 2,744.28.



The major European markets showed a lack of direction before closing modestly lower on Tuesday. While the German DAX Index dipped by 0.3 percent, the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index edged down by 0.1 percent and the French CAC 40 Index closed just below the unchanged line.



Crude oil futures fell Tuesday, trimming recent gains as the dollar strengthened versus major rivals. April WTI oil declined $0.90 or 1.4 percent to settle at $63.01 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX