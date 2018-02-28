eMotorWerks Expands Operations to Europe to Accelerate Smart-Grid Electric Vehicle Charging Adoption

On the heels of acquisition by international energy provider Enel, expansion delivers smart-charging solutions throughout Europe through strong leadership team and new offices in Berlin, Paris, and London

BERLIN, Feb. 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Continuing its pace of growth after its acquisition by Enel, the internet of things electric vehicle (EV) charging solution provider, eMotorWerks, has announced its expansion into Europe and the release of its JuiceBox Pro 32 EV charging station. The company has set up its European headquarters in Berlin, Germany, and offices in London and Paris. The company has also secured CE certification for its line of smart-grid integrated JuiceBox charging products that complement Enel's public charge point solutions and fast-charging DC stations already being delivered in Europe.

"We've always held a global vision to serve customers around the world. As demand in Europe is booming, increasing our footprint here allows us to ensure grids throughout the continent are primed for the smart-grid charging necessary to take advantage of everything EVs have to offer customers and energy providers," said eMotorWerks founder & CEO Valery Miftakhov. "Our expansion supports Enel's broader plan for more robust electric vehicle charging infrastructure throughout Europe."

"With our numerous European partnerships, establishing our presence throughout the European market is the next step in assisting energy providers to prepare for the coming wave of EVs," said Sergey Kiselev, VP Europe. "As part of global energy provider Enel, our expansion will support the impressive European EV growth by providing charging solutions and energy services that adapt to regional energy systems and customer needs."

The top-rated JuiceBox charging stations and cloud-connected JuiceNet software platform will deliver smart-grid charging capabilities to European consumers. With the JuiceBox line of smart grid wallboxes, EV drivers enjoy high-powered charging, market-proven reliability, and smartphone visibility and control over EV charging.

"JuiceBox and JuiceNet are the next generation charging technologies for the EV market, and are already broadly deployed in North America," said Vincent Schachter, SVP Energy Services. "The progress we have made allows Enel and our partners from the energy and automotive industries to dynamically shape EV load demand in response to grid signals, avoid demand spikes, exert greater control over regional EV charging, as well as minimize costly grid upgrades and peak energy acquisition costs; all in the service of making EV driving a smoother, grid-friendly, more affordable experience."

eMotorWerks' expansion builds on Enel's leading presence in Europe as a provider of traditional and renewable energy and its strong presence in the DC fast-charging market and bi-directional vehicle-to-grid charging, with stations already deployed in southern Europe as well as the UK and Romania. To date, eMotorWerks has deployed nearly 30,000 smart-grid charging stations worldwide into residential, multifamily, and public locations through its top-rated JuiceBox charging stations.

About eMotorWerks:

eMotorWerks is an Enel Group company, revolutionizing the electric vehicle (EV) charging market with its JuiceNet-enabled smart grid EV charging solutions. JuiceNet enabled devices to maximize charging efficiency and speed while providing EV owners intuitive control and visibility. By shifting when and how much electricity JuiceNet-enabled stations draw from the grid, eMotorWerks helps utilities and grid operators reduce electricity costs, ease grid congestion, and maximize the use of solar and wind power. eMotorWerks grows the EV charging ecosystem by partnering with EVSE and EV manufacturers to provide an extensive cloud platform for grid balancing and optimization for utilities. In 2017 the company was acquired by Enel, a multinational power company and leading integrated player in the global power, gas and renewables markets.

