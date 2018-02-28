D-Link Introduces mydlink Pro Series at MWC 2018

D-Link launches new mydlink Pro cameras to make smart homes brilliant.

BARCELONA, Spain, Feb. 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Global networking solutions provider D-Link today announced the new mydlink Pro series at Mobile World Congress in Barcelona. Consisting of three new cameras with premium features, mydlink Pro works with the new mydlink app that was announced back at CES in January. All three cameras have full HD 1080p resolution with IVA features, IP65 weatherproof rating, and cloud recording. Additionally, each mydlink Pro camera has advanced features that make it unique and outstanding in the consumer camera market. The DCS-8650LH's dual-lens functionality allows for low-distortion 180-degree imaging that is more natural than the warped imaging from single lens cameras. The DCS-1820LM features battery-powered 4G LTE connection, and the DCS-2802KT is designed to have longer battery life for wire-free outdoor applications. D-Link plans to deliver more premium devices under the mydlink Pro series in the future.

"D-Link understands that smart home owners require high-end devices with more powerful features," said Anny Wei, CEO & President of D-Link Corporation. "With the new mydlink Pro series cameras, we can better support consumers and their home monitoring needs."

The new mydlink Pro products that will be displayed at MWC 2018 include:

DCS-8650LH Dual Lens 180° Full HD Outdoor Wi-Fi Camera:

Dual-lens with 180-degree view and 2 megapixel resolution

Low distortion

Intelligent Video Analysis (IVA) features: object detection, virtual line crossing, electronic fence, and background ignoring to reduce false alarms.

DCS-1820LM 4G LTE Outdoor Camera:

iF Design Award winner

H.265 codec video coding standard

6500 mAh rechargeable battery

IVA feature: human detection

Flexible LTE and Wi-Fi options

DCS-2802KT Wire-Free Outdoor Camera Kit:

Hub that supports up to 4 wire-free cameras

6500 mAh rechargeable batteries

IVA feature: human detection

PIR sensor for motion detection

