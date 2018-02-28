D-Link announces Nuclias, its new cloud solution for centralised, on-the-move connectivity management

Nuclias offers simple monitoring and configuration at the touch of a button

BARCELONA, Spain, Feb. 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- D-Link, the multinational networking equipment manufacturer, has today announced the launch of a new subscription-based, cloud-based network management solution-- Nuclias-- enabling managed service providers and business owners to remotely configure and monitor their network infrastructures anywhere, at any time.

The all-new app and online portal offer a range of flexible features accessible at the touch of a button. It provides users with complete autonomy to manage wireless access points, capture and analyse insights into every connected device, and comes with enhanced design and functionality.

Nuclias provides a cloud-based management tool without the need for a local controller, reducing cost and complexity while streamlining network infrastructure. It also offers zero-touch provisioning for ease of deployment and scalable architecture to support an unlimited number of devices.

Its multi-tenant structure allows deployment across multiple sites and companies, and its advanced traffic report and data analysis tool provide business owners and IT professionals with real-time insights.

Additional features include a secure role-based administration system and auditable change logs, authentication via captive portal, 802.1x, RADIUS server and also supports Facebook and Google login for guest Wi-Fi access, and automated network monitoring.

D-Link offers two 802.11ac access points, the DBA-1510P AP and DBA-1210P AP, both with PoE support that allows for a more flexible installation where traditional power outlets may not be available. Later in 2018, D-Link will introduce a complete line-up of high-performance Gigabit smart-managed switches with optional PoE and fibre connectivity to the Nuclias family of products.

Nuclias Wireless AC Access Points

Nuclias offers access points supporting the latest dual-band 802.11ac technology with combined wireless speeds of up to 1,750 Mbps. DBA-1210P features 802.11ac Wave 2 with multi-user MIMO support to maximise your business' network efficiency. Each access point can simultaneously communicate with multiple devices, over multiple wireless bands, allowing businesses to get things done faster.

DBA-1510P

802.11ac



3x3 concurrent Dual Band (AC1750)



Gigabit Ethernet



802.3at PoE

DBA-1210P

802.11ac Wave 2



2x2 Concurrent Dual Band (AC1200)



MU-MIMO



Gigabit Ethernet



802.3af PoE

D-Link has been creating complete end-to-end networking solutions and state-of-the-art solutions to benefit businesses for more than 31 years. This includes switches, wireless devices, network security, IP surveillance, and storage and management solutions delivering best-in-class performance.

About D-Link

D-Link is a global leader in connecting people, businesses and cities. We aim to connect more homes, small businesses, medium to large-sized enterprises, and service providers. D-Link implements and supports unified network solutions that integrate capabilities in switching, wireless, broadband, storage, IP surveillance, and cloud-based network management. An award-winning designer, developer, and manufacturer, D-Link has grown from a group of seven friends since its founding in 1986 in Taiwan to more than 2,000 employees worldwide.

D-Link and D-Link logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of D-Link Corporation or its subsidiaries. All other third party marks mentioned herein may be trademarks of their respective owners. Copyright © 2016. D-Link. All Rights Reserved