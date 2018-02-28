NEC Seiichiro Toda s-toda@cj.jp.nec.com +81-3-3798-6511

TOKYO, Feb 28, 2018 - (JCN Newswire) - NEC Corporation (TSE: 6701) today announced plans to implement organizational changes aimed at achieving its new mid-term management plan, the "Mid-term Management Plan 2020," covering a three-year period from FY2018 to FY2020. These changes are slated to commence on April 1, 2018.To accelerate the growth of global business, NEC business divisions that are primarily tasked with expanding in global markets will be newly incorporated into the Global Business Unit. This will make it possible to centralize business responsibilities and management authority, resulting in improved speed, concentrated investment in core businesses, and reduced costs. These business divisions include those responsible for the software and service business for service providers throughout the world, the wireless solutions business, the submarine systems business, the global unified communications business, the display solutions business, and the energy business(1).Additionally, in response to the continuing diversification of network needs as the IoT and 5G era approaches, NEC will rename its Telecom Carrier Business Unit to Network Services Business Unit. This move is being made in an effort to leverage the network strengths and capabilities cultivated in the telecom carrier market across to other industry sectors, including service providers, manufacturers, distribution and service industries, and governments. Leveraging its industry know-how, AI technology, biometric technology, and security technology, NEC will focus on promoting the provision of integrated services covering products ranging from devices and networks to applications.(1) The Safety business was incorporated into the Global Business Unit in FY2016.About NEC CorporationNEC Corporation is a leader in the integration of IT and network technologies that benefit businesses and people around the world. By providing a combination of products and solutions that cross utilize the company's experience and global resources, NEC's advanced technologies meet the complex and ever-changing needs of its customers. NEC brings more than 100 years of expertise in technological innovation to empower people, businesses and society. For more information, visit NEC at http://www.nec.com.Based on its Mid-term Management Plan 2015, the NEC Group globally provides "Solutions for Society" that promote the safety, security, efficiency and equality of society. Under the company's corporate message of "Orchestrating a brighter world," NEC aims to help solve a wide range of challenging issues and to create new social value for the changing world of tomorrow. For more information, please visit http://www.nec.com/en/global/about/solutionsforsociety/message.html.Source: NEC CorporationContact:Copyright 2018 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.