

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japan's housing starts logged a double-digit decline at the start of the year, the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism said Wednesday.



Housing starts decreased 13.2 percent year-on-year in January, faster than the 2.1 percent drop in December and the expected 4.7 percent decrease.



Annualized housing starts totaled 856,000 compared to 936,000 in the previous month. The expected level was 940,000.



Data also showed that construction orders received by big 50 contractors gained 0.9 percent annually, reversing an 8.1 percent fall in December.



