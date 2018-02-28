To the shareholders of Vestas Wind Systems A/S



Aarhus, Denmark, 2018-02-28 06:38 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Pursuant to article 4 of the Articles of association, you are hereby convened for the Annual General Meeting of Vestas Wind Systems A/S (Company Reg. No. 10403782) on Tuesday, 3 April 2018 at 1:00 pm (CET) at the Concert Hall Aarhus (Musikhuset Aarhus), Thomas Jensens Allé, 8000 Aarhus C, Denmark.



Attachment:

https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=666043