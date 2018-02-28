Smartify a Community Interest Company (CIC) and MOBGEN, part of Accenture Interactive (NYSE:ACN), have won a 2018 GSMA GLOMO award in the "Most Innovative Mobile App" category for their augmented reality app "Smartify." The award was presented at Mobile World Congress 2018 yesterday.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180227006671/en/

Users can download Smartify from the Apple App Store and Google Play free of charge (Photo: Business Wire)

Smartify is a free app which helps people make meaningful connections with art. Using image recognition technology, Smartify instantly identifies artworks by scanning them on your smartphone.

Through Smartify, users can unlock the stories behind the art, save the artwork to Smartify and create a digital personal art collection and share with the Smartify community. It is available at a global network of over 50 partner venues, including some of the world's most popular museums such as the National Gallery in London, Rijksmuseum in Amsterdam and Smithsonian National Gallery in Washington, D.C.

Ron Vrijmoet, managing director MOBGEN, part of Accenture Interactive, said, "Smartify turns an artwork into an even more immersive experience. It is a powerful example of how new digital technologies such as AR are beginning to become part of people's everyday lives. We are proud that the work of the Smartify team and our team has been recognized with this 2018 GLOMO award."

Anna Lowe, co-founder and director of partnerships, Smartify said, "We are delighted that Smartify has won this prestigious award. We are thankful for the continued support of all our museum partners globally and the great work of the team at MOBGEN. Together, we hope to reframe the use of mobile phones in museums as engagement, rather than distraction."

Michael O'Hara, Chief Marketing Officer, GSMA, said, "Congratulations to all of the winners and nominees of the 2018 GLOMO Awards. The GLOMOs recognize the best of the best in mobile, highlighting the technologies, products, companies and individuals that are pushing the boundaries of ingenuity and innovation and creating a better future for all of us. We thank all of our entrants, judges, sponsors and partners for supporting the 2018 GLOMOs."

At Mobile World Congress, Accenture is demonstrating how digital technologies including analytics and AI offer companies and organizations new approaches to design, manufacturing, workforce, marketing, sales, service and security. If you are a member of the press and would like to learn more, contact jens.derksen@accenture.com, +491755761393 or molly.mcdonagh@accenture.com, +44782502362.

About Smartify

Smartify is a free app which helps people make meaningful connections with art. Using image recognition technology, Smartify instantly identifies artworks by scanning them on your smartphone. Through Smartify, users can unlock the stories behind the art, create a digital personal art collection, and share with the Smartify community. Smartify is available at a growing network of partner venues, including some of the world's most popular museums. Smartify is a social enterprise supported by the British Government agency InnovateUK. www.smartify.org @_smartify smartify

About Accenture

Accenture is a leading global professional services company, providing a broad range of services and solutions in strategy, consulting, digital, technology and operations. Combining unmatched experience and specialized skills across more than 40 industries and all business functions underpinned by the world's largest delivery network Accenture works at the intersection of business and technology to help clients improve their performance and create sustainable value for their stakeholders. With more than 435,000 people serving clients in more than 120 countries, Accenture drives innovation to improve the way the world works and lives. Visit us at www.accenture.com.

Accenture Interactive helps the world's leading brands transform their customer experiences across the entire customer journey. Through our connected offerings in design, marketing, content and commerce, we create new ways to win in today's experience-led economy. Accenture Interactive is ranked the world's largest digital agency in the latest Ad Age Agency Report. MOBGEN, now part of Accenture Interactive, was acquired by Accenture in 2016. To learn more, follow us @accentureACTIVE and visit www.accentureinteractive.com.

Notes to editors

To download the free Smartify app

iPhone: https://itunes.apple.com/gb/app/smartify-your-personal-digital-curator/id1102736524?mt=8

Android: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.mobgen.smartify&hl=en_GB

For demonstration purposes

Open these links on your computer and scan the artwork with your phone:

National Gallery, London

The Fighting Temeraire Joseph Mallord William Turner Room 34

The Battle of San Romano Paolo Uccello Room 54

Cupid complaining to Venus Lucas Cranach the Elder Room 4

Copyright 2018 Accenture. All rights reserved. Accenture, its logo, and High Performance Delivered are trademarks of Accenture.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180227006671/en/

Contacts:

Smartify

Anna Lowe, +44 7540846301

anna@smartify.org.uk

or

Accenture

Anja van Beijnum, +31613300503

Anja.van.beijnum@accenture.com