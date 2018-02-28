Ablynx: ABLYNX ANNOUNCES CONVERSION OF BONDS

REGULATED INFORMATION

GHENT, Belgium, 28 February 2018 - Ablynx [Euronext Brussels and Nasdaq: ABLX] today announced that in relation to the €100,000,000, 3.25% Senior Unsecured Convertible Bonds due on 27 May 2020 (ISIN: BE6278650344) issued by the Company in the denomination of €100,000 each (the "Bonds"), an additional 7,896 new shares were issued following the conversion of 1 Bond.

As a result of this transaction, Ablynx now has a share capital of €140,334,812.11 represented by a total number of 75,073,886 shares, conferring a total number of 75,073,886 voting rights.

The current total number of outstanding rights (warrants) to subscribe for not yet issued securities conferring voting rights is 2,667,506, entitling their holders to subscribe for a total number of 2,667,506 new shares, conferring a total number of 2,667,506 voting rights.

The current total number of outstanding convertible bonds is 983, which, on the basis of the current conversion price of €12.6631, are convertible into 7,762,712 new shares, conferring a total number of 7,762,712 voting rights.

About Ablynx

Ablynx (http://www.ablynx.com/) is a biopharmaceutical company engaged in the development of Nanobodies (http://www.ablynx.com/technology-innovation/understanding-nanobodies/) , proprietary therapeutic proteins based on single-domain antibody fragments, which combine the advantages of conventional antibody drugs with some of the features of small-molecule drugs. Ablynx is dedicated to creating new medicines which will make a real difference to society. Today, the Company has more than 45 proprietary and partnered programmes (http://www.ablynx.com/rd-portfolio/overview/) in development in various therapeutic areas including inflammation, haematology, immuno-oncology, oncology and respiratory disease. The Company has collaborations with multiple pharmaceutical companies including AbbVie; Boehringer Ingelheim; Eddingpharm; Merck & Co., Inc., Kenilworth, New Jersey, USA; Merck KGaA; Novo Nordisk; Sanofi and Taisho Pharmaceuticals. The Company is headquartered in Ghent, Belgium. More information can be found on www.ablynx.com (http://www.ablynx.com).

For more information, please contact

Ablynx:

Dr Edwin Moses

CEO

t: +32 (0)9 262 00 07

m: +32 (0)473 39 50 68

e: edwin.moses@ablynx.com (mailto:edwin.moses@ablynx.com)

Lies Vanneste

Director Investor Relations

t: +32 (0)9 262 01 37

m: +32 (0)498 05 35 79

e: lies.vanneste@ablynx.com (mailto:lies.vanneste@ablynx.com)

Follow us on Twitter @AblynxABLX (https://twitter.com/AblynxABLX)

Ablynx media relations:

Consilium Strategic Communications

Mary-Jane Elliott, Philippa Gardner, Sukaina Virji

t: +44 (0)20 3709 5700

e: ablynx@consilium-comms.com (mailto:ablynx@consilium-comms.com)

Joele Frank, Wilkinson Brimmer Katcher

Dan Katcher or Joseph Sala

t: +1 212-355-4449





pdf version of the press release (http://hugin.info/137912/R/2172002/837057.pdf)



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: Ablynx via Globenewswire

