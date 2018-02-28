GrandVision N.V.: GrandVision reports 2017 Revenue growth of 5.6% and adj. EBITDA of €552 million

Schiphol, the Netherlands - 28 February 2018. GrandVision NV (EURONEXT: GVNV) publishes Full Year and Fourth Quarter 2017 results. Revenue increased by 5.6% at constant exchange rates to €3,450 million (FY16: €3,316 million) with organic and comparable growth of 3.5% and 1.8%, respectively

at constant exchange rates to (FY16: €3,316 million) with organic and comparable growth of 3.5% and 1.8%, respectively Adjusted EBITDA (i.e. EBITDA before non-recurring items) increased by 4.0 % at constant exchange rates to €552 million (FY16: €537 million)

at constant exchange rates to (FY16: €537 million) The adjusted EBITDA margin decreased by 21 bps to 16.0% mainly due to the margin dilutive effect of integration charges in the United States

mainly due to the margin dilutive effect of integration charges in the United States Adjusted EPS grew slightly to €0.97 (FY16: €0.96)

(FY16: €0.96) The total number of stores expanded by 485, or 7%, to 7,001 (FY16: 6,516 )

(FY16: ) GrandVision's Supervisory Board proposes a dividend of €0.32 per share, subject to shareholder approval. The shares will trade ex-dividend as of 30 April 2018 GrandVision will host an analyst call on 28 February at 9am CET. Dial-in details are available at the bottom of this press release.

