28.02.2018 | 07:04
GlobeNewswire (Europe)·Mehr Nachrichten von GlobeNewswire (Europe)

GrandVision N.V.: GrandVision reports 2017 Revenue growth of 5.6% and adj. EBITDA of €552 million

Schiphol, the Netherlands - 28 February 2018. GrandVision NV (EURONEXT: GVNV) publishes Full Year and Fourth Quarter 2017 results.
  • Revenue increased by 5.6% at constant exchange rates to €3,450million (FY16: €3,316 million) with organic and comparable growth of 3.5% and 1.8%, respectively
  • Adjusted EBITDA (i.e. EBITDA before non-recurring items) increased by 4.0% at constant exchange rates to €552 million (FY16: €537 million)
  • The adjusted EBITDA margin decreased by 21 bps to 16.0% mainly due to the margin dilutive effect of integration charges in the United States
  • Adjusted EPS grew slightly to €0.97 (FY16: €0.96)
  • The total number of stores expanded by 485, or 7%, to 7,001 (FY16: 6,516)
  • GrandVision's Supervisory Board proposes a dividend of €0.32 per share, subject to shareholder approval. The shares will trade ex-dividend as of 30 April 2018

GrandVision will host an analyst call on 28 February at 9am CET. Dial-in details are available at the bottom of this press release.

GrandVision FY17 press release (http://hugin.info/167729/R/2172042/837152.pdf)


Source: GrandVision N.V. via Globenewswire

