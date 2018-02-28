INGENICO: Ingenico Group innovates for micro-merchants with a PIN on Glass solution

Press Release Paris,

February 28, 2018

Ingenico Group (Euronext: FR0000125346-ING), the global leader in seamless payment, has developed an innovative payment solution for micro-merchants based on a technology generally called PIN on Glass (PoG) or PIN on Mobile (PoM). It will enable consumers to insert their cards in a compact smartcard reader and manually enter their PIN on the personal mobile device of the merchant. This concept was developed with our technological partner, MYPINPAD, a global leader in payments software authentication solutions headquartered in the United Kingdom.

At Ingenico, we believe that PIN on Glass technology will accelerate the deployment of mPOS solutions among micro-merchants as it offers excellent customer experience without compromises on security.

The solution is comprised of:

A secure card reader (SCR) to read EMV and contactless bank cards,

A mobile PIN entry application (MPEA) to enter the PIN on the merchant's device,

A back-end Trust Service to analyse and verify that the execution environment of the merchant's device is secure before manual PIN entry.

Ingenico Group has successfully integrated PIN on Glass into the overall payment process and existing infrastructure. Its solution has been approved by the main card schemes such as Mastercard. Ingenico Group has received waivers to conduct field tests in several countries, which are about to be launched.

Ingenico Group has anticipated the new security requirements published by the PCI Security Standards Council in January 2018, on which this innovation is based. The Council will also release the certification framework during the course of 2018.

'This PIN on Glass solution will perfectly complement existing Ingenico offers. It will allow our clients to build disruptive business models and extend card acceptance among micro-merchants, with a solution designed for their specific payment needs.' said Patrice Le Marre, Executive Vice President, Banks & Acquirers Business Unit, Ingenico Group.

'Digital innovation is happening at a rapid pace, and standards are critical to ensuring the security, consistency of experience and adoption of new technology. It is great to see Ingenico develop a PIN on Glass solution that advances our vision of every device being a secure acceptance device.' said Bruce Rutherford, Senior Vice President of security standards and solutions at Mastercard.

About Ingenico Group

Ingenico Group (Euronext: FR0000125346 - ING) is the global leader in seamless payment, providing smart, trusted and secure solutions to empower commerce across all channels, in-store, online and mobile. With the world's largest payment acceptance network, we deliver secure payment solutions with a local, national and international scope. We are the trusted world-class partner for financial institutions and retailers, from small merchants to several of the world's best known global brands. Our solutions enable merchants to simplify payment and deliver their brand promise.

Stay in touch with us:

www.ingenico.com (http://www.ingenico.com) twitter.com/ingenico (http://twitter.com/ingenico/)

For more experts' views, visit our blog (https://blog.ingenico.com/).

Contacts

Communication

Coba Taillefer

External Communications Manager

coba.taillefer@ingenico.com

T./ +33 1 58 01 89 62



Investors

Laurent Marie

VP Investor Relations &

Financial Communication

laurent.marie@ingenico.com (mailto:laurent.marie@ingenico.com)

T./ +33 1 58 01 92 98



Investors

Kevin Woringer

Investor Relations Manager

kevin.woringer@ingenico.com (mailto:kevin.woringer@ingenico.com)

T./ +33 1 58 01 85 09





PIN on Glass Ingenico (http://hugin.info/143483/R/2172077/837124.pdf)



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: INGENICO via Globenewswire

