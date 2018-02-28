Ablynx: PUBLICATION IN ACCORDANCE WITH ARTICLE 14 OF THE BELGIAN LAW OF 2 MAY 2007 REGARDING THE PUBLICATION OF MAJOR SHAREHOLDINGS (THE "TRANSPARENCY LAW")

GHENT, Belgium, 28 February 2018 - Ablynx [Euronext Brussels and Nasdaq: ABLX] today announced, in accordance with Article 14 of the Belgian Law of 2 May 2007 regarding the publication of major shareholdings in issuers whose securities are admitted to trading on a regulated market (the "Transparency Law"), that it received a notification of shareholdings from BlackRock, Inc. on 26 February 2018.
BlackRock, Inc. (taking into account the holdings of its subsidiary undertakings) notified Ablynx that it has upward crossed the 3% threshold of voting rights held through financial instruments since 23 February 2018 and now holds a total of 3,035,133 voting securities of Ablynx, representing 4.04% of the current 75,065,990 outstanding voting rights of Ablynx.
The notification contains the following information:
- Reason for the notification: acquisition or disposal of financial instruments that are treated as voting securities
- Notification by: a parent undertaking or a controlling person
- Persons subject to the notification requirement:
|Name
|Address (for legal entities)
|BlackRock, Inc.
|55 East 52nd Street, New York, NY, 10055, U.S.A.
|BlackRock (Netherlands) B.V.
|Rembrandt Tower, 17th floor, Amstelplein, Amsterdam, Netherlands
|BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited
|12 Throgmorton Avenue, London, EC2N 2DL, U.K.
|BlackRock Advisors, LLC
|100 Bellevue Parkway, Wilmington, DE, 19809, U.S.A.
|BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited
|161 Bay Street, Suite 2500, Toronto, Ontario, M5J 2S1, Canada
|BlackRock Asset Management Deutschland AG
|Max-Joseph-Straße 6, Munich, 80333, Germany
|BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.
|55 East 52nd Street, New York, NY, 10055, U.S.A.
|BlackRock Fund Advisors
|400 Howard Street, San Francisco, CA, 94105, U.S.A.
|BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, National Association
|400 Howard Street, San Francisco, CA, 94105, U.S.A.
|BlackRock Investment Management (Australia) Limited
|Level 37, Chifley Tower, 2 Chifley Square, Sydney NSW 2000 Australia
|BlackRock Investment Management, LLC
|1 University Square Drive, Princeton, NJ, 8540, U.S.A.
|BlackRock Japan Co., Ltd.
|1-8-3 Marunouchi Chiyoda-ku, Trust Tower Main, Tokyo, 100-8217, Japan
- Transaction date: 23 February 2018
- Threshold that is crossed: 3% of voting rights held through financial instruments
- Denominator: 75,065,990
- Details of the notification:
|Name of select subsidiaries of BlackRock
|% of voting rights
|% of voting rights held through financial instruments*
|Total of both
|BlackRock (Netherlands) B.V.
|0.01%
|0.01%
|BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited
|0.17%
|0.63% 1
|0.80%
|BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited
|0.00%
|0.01% 1
|0.01%
|BlackRock Asset Management Deutschland AG
|0.28%
|0.28%
|BlackRock Fund Advisors
|0.00%
|0.80% 1
|0.80%
|BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, National Association
|0.21%
|0.30% 1 / 0.11% 2
|0.62%
|BlackRock Advisors, LLC
|0.20% 2
|0.20%
|BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.
|0.57% 2
|0.57%
|BlackRock Investment Management, LLC
|0.75% 2
|0.75%
|TOTAL
|0.68%
|3.37%
|4.04%
* Type of financial instrument: 1'Securities lent' and 2'Contract for Difference'
- Chain of controlled undertakings through which the holding is effectively being held: Please see the full chain of control in the Transparency Notification.
- Additional information: The disclosure obligation arose due to voting rights through financial instruments for BlackRock, Inc. going above 3%
A full version of the transparency notification is available on Ablynx website, under the section Investors (http://www.ablynx.com/investors/share-information/major-shareholders/).
The Articles of the Association of Ablynx NV provide for shareholders notification threshold of 3%, 5% or a multiple of 5% of the total number of existing voting rights.
