

AMSTERDAM (dpa-AFX) - Dutch supermarkets and eCommerce company Ahold Delhaize N.V. (ADRND.PK, AHODF.PK) reported Wednesday that its fourth-quarter net income surged 318% to 744 million euros from 178 million euros last year.



Basic income per share from continuing operations was 0.60 euro, up from 0.14 euro a year ago. On a pro forma basis, underlying income per share from continuing operations was 0.32 euro, compared to 0.34 euro last year.



Net sales of 15.76 billion euros declined 3.6 percent from last year's 16.36 billion euros. Sales grew 1.6% at constant exchange rates. Pro forma net sales of 15.8 billion euros went up 2.5% at constant exchange rates.



Further, the company said it has raised dividend for 2017 to 0.63 euro, up 10.5%.



The company said it will return 2 billion euros through share buyback program for 2018, while maintaining strong financial foundation and commitment to continually invest across business.



